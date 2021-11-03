Accident injures one and damages new school bus

  An early morning accident last week sent one person to the hospital and made some Oracle students late for school.

  On Tuesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 7:45 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on Webb Road, between Oracle and San Manuel.

  According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a passenger car lost control and hit a school bus head on.  “The bus driver reported it was raining that morning and the roadways were wet,” said PCSO Public Information Officer Lauren Reimer.

  The school bus had 13 students on board and was on its way to San Manuel High School. No student injuries were reported.

  “(The students) were checked by paramedics at the scene,” Oracle School Superintendent Crystle Nehrmeyer told the Miner. “Thirteen of the students were transported to school in a second bus from the Oracle School District.  Two of the students were picked up by parents at the scene of the collision.”

  “The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to a hospital via helicopter for injuries sustained in the collision. The driver was cited for speed,” said Reimer. 

  “Bus #17 is a new bus, purchased specifically for our Willow Springs route (mainly dirt road) and the safe transportation of our students to San Manuel High School,” Nehrmeyer said.  “We are working with our insurance company and plan to replace the bus soon.  The bus was originally paid for with capital bond funds, made possible by our supportive community in November 2019.” 

  Nehrmeyer expressed gratitude for the first responders at the scene.

  “The San Manuel Fire Department, Pinal County Sheriff’s Department, San Manuel High School staff, and Oracle School District staff all came together to make sure everyone was safe at the scene of the collision.”

