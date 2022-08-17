Academic Gains in the Oracle Elementary School District

Submitted by: Crystle Nehrmeyer, Superintendent

Arizona public school students demonstrated their understanding of and growth in the areas of reading, writing, and mathematics during the Spring 2022 administration of Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment. Students in 3rd grade through 8th grade at Mountain Vista K-8 School in the Oracle Elementary School District were assessed on their mastery of concepts taught and outlined in our state academic standards, known as Arizona’s College and Career Readiness Standards. We are proud to share with our community that the data collected by the assessment shows that our students are making academic gains and are recovering academically from the impact of the global pandemic.

As you can see, our 4th graders outperformed the state average in the area of mathematics and our 8th graders outperformed the state average in the areas of reading and writing. Our 8th graders were also one point away from the state average mathematics score. In the areas we did not outperform the state average, as you can see, we are not far behind. We attribute our academic growth to the following five attributes of our school district:

Our extraordinary teachers and staff who truly care about our students. Our teachers differentiate instruction and meet students where they are academically. We provide support for students during the school day as well as after-school. Our after-school support programs are funded by generous tax credit donations from our community. Our hardworking students who want to succeed and work to meet and exceed their personal academic goals. Our Governing Board and their support and adoption of research-based academic curriculum that is rigorous, relevant, and meets the expectations for student learning as outlined in the Arizona College and Career Readiness Standards. Our staff that works to make sure we keep our campus clean, our facilities safe, our families informed, and our students are cared for. This includes our food service staff that makes sure students are not hungry at school, our maintenance and custodial teams, our bus drivers that transport students to school and back home, our mechanic that keeps our school buses in tip-top shape, and our office staff that makes sure we apply for additional grant funding, hire the most qualified staff members, maintain accurate records, and provide classroom teachers with the resources they need to do their jobs. Our incredible school community of families and caring neighbors. During the pandemic, community groups came together to make sure our students had the resources they needed to be successful. The Oracle Schools Foundation provided funding for internet hot spots so students in rural areas or without a strong internet connection could still engage in their online schoolwork. SaddleBrooke Community Outreach continued to provide clothing and necessities for students in need through their Kids’ Closet and Teens’ Closet programs.

As you can see, academic growth is a team effort. While we took a moment to celebrate our academic growth, we also know we have more work to do. Our students are exceptional, and we know they can outperform the state averages in all grade levels, across all content areas. Our new school year started on Aug. 4, and we immediately jumped in and started teaching and learning. We have not opened our campus for many volunteers over the past couple years because of the pandemic. We look forward to welcoming our volunteers back. We also look forward to further developing our Gifted Education Program and continuing to take our learning off campus and into the community for valuable, educational field trips.

The Oracle Elementary School District is your school district and I welcome you to reach out, say hello, ask to take a tour, or ask any questions you might have about our incredible opportunities for students. Our school principal, Mrs. Shannon Soule can be reached at ssoule@osd2.org or 520-896-3003. Our district superintendent, Mrs. Crystle Nehrmeyer can be reached at cnehrmeyer@osd2.org or 52-896-3074. CenturyLink has determined that our phone line cables are in poor condition and are the reason our school often loses phone service. CenturyLink is working to resolve this issue. Should you call and not be able to reach us by phone, we are available to reach by email and will respond promptly to your message. We thank our community for your continued support!