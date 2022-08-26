A new tool for the Kearny Fire Department

The Kearny Volunteer Fire Department has introduced a new lifesaving tool called the “Combi” to Kearny and those who use our roads.

The tool is designed to pop open car doors, spread open a vehicle where needed and has the capability to cut the vehicle open to allow the victim’s evacuation. The acquisition of the “Combi” provides our rescue team with a “first on scene” tool for all of emergency medical roadside needs in the area.

The best part of the “Combi” is that it weighs about 60 pounds with the spreader attachment and it runs on a battery with a 2nd battery back up. It’s a cool 36 inches long with its spreader tips but without the tips its less than 35 inches and about 5 pounds lighter. Some other highlights include a rotating handle to really get to those hard-to-get cuts as well as plenty of lights for night work and tool status.

Don’t let its sexy Silver with Candy Apple Red highlights fool you; this tool will not mess around. Its goal is to help get the victim out now.