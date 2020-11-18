A mare motel? Not for horses but for cows

Mammoth-San Manuel PreK-12 continues to add to its Agriculture Program with a mare motel, not for horses, but for students’ cows.

David Aronson Jr., Vice-President of the Mammoth San Manuel School Board, a Pinal County State Trooper and his wife, as well as Tim Scott and student, Samuel Scott volunteered their time last week to finish putting the roof on the structure.

The mare motel was purchased with CTE grant funds.

It is the district’s JTED and CTE grant funds that continue to supply students with the equipment they need to continue the school’s various programs: autos, welding, construction, cabinet making, digital photography, agriculture and early childhood education. Having these programs available to students allows them the opportunity to receive industry certifications leading to jobs after high school graduation. The Agriculture Program is in its third year and has had many successes. San Manuel’s FFA chapter qualified as a two-star National Champion (out of three stars which is difficult to achieve). Our CDE Poultry team became a nationally qualified team this year. One of San Manuel’s graduates, Connor Sawyer achieved his American FFA degree, something that takes commitment over all four high school years to obtain. Administrator Julie Dale-Scott received FFA State Administrator of the Year for her commitment to the FFA program.

All of the district’s JTED and Career Technical Education Programs give students hands on training for the real world, open up opportunities for jobs, allow for dual credit while in high school (which means early college credits), and the opportunity to learn a new trade.

“We are very lucky to have volunteers in the community like Bino Sanchez help us in our construction class with his expertise. Once we are able to go back to school and things are safer we hope more experts will volunteer to help with these programs,” Dale-Scott said.

In past years SaddleBrooke Community Outreach has also afforded transportation for students to travel to JTED locations offering specific programs like Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Graphic/Web Design, Nursing, and Fire Science, etc. (https://pimajted.org/programs/)

“Opportunities are surrounding our students, they just have to take advantage of them,” Dale-Scott said.

Caption:

Work is completed on the new mare motel at the Mammoth San Manuel PreK-12 school. Photo by Laurie Smalla.

Rooms — er stalls are filling fast in the MSM Mare Motel. Photo by Laurie Smalla.