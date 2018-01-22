Youth Leadership host Basketball and Cheer Camp for elementary students

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

Stretching out for practice.

  The Town of Superior Youth Leadership Team in conjunction with the Superior Junior and Senior High Student Councils organized a youth basketball and cheer camp for elementary aged students.

   Practices have been held on Saturdays and basic fundamentals of basketball and cheerleading are taught by Superior High School Varsity Athletes.  The elementary teams will be playing games during the half time of the last home games of the year and cheerleaders will perform during the half time of the Varsity game.  The last home game is set for Feb. 2, 2018. 

  Funding for the Youth Leadership activities is sponsored by Resolution Copper through a parks and recreation agreement with the Town of Superior. 

