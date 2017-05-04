Youth honored at annual Kearny Elks banquet

Posted May 4th, 2017

Raymond Sanchez was a first place poster contest winner and received special recognition.

  Kearny Elks Lodge #2478 honored Copper Basin area young people at its annual Youth Banquet last week.

  Each academic year the Lodge sponsors a variety of contests and programs involving students from both the Ray and Hayden-Winkelman School Districts.

  Students receiving recognition included:

Kearny Elk Sheila Stephenson presents a certificate to Kassidy Ballejos for being a winner in the Drug Awareness Poster Contest.

  Drug Awareness Contest – Raymond Sanchez (third-fourth grade division, HW) and Kassidy Ballejos (fifth-sixth grade division, Ray). Raymond received a special presentation from Shari Lawson, East District Elks Drug Awareness Chairman. Raymond was a Drug Awareness Division Contest first place winner and received a certificate, plaque and $100.

Soccer Shoot winners Camille Bentley, Jillian Figueroa and Rilley Sosa received certificates.

  Soccer Shoot – Jillian Figueroa, Easton Day, Camille Bentley, Blake Ortiz, Rilley Sosa, Joshua Sewell and Kiley Rutter.

  Hoop Shoot – Harry Llanez, Sienna Gonzales, Deondre Collier, Selestina Quintana, Roman Mariscal and Sarah Perez.

A few of the Elks Students of the Month honored are, from left, Martha Palafox, Laryssa Torrrea, Iliana Goad, Clarissa Gonzalez, Angelita Casillas and Robert Casillas.

  Students of the Month are selected each month for academic and school involvement. Students recognized this past school year were:

Hayden High School

• Robert Born and Robert Casillas, August

• Mariana Chavez and Angelita Casillas, September

• Larissa Torrez and Noah Monroy, October

• Tahni Kame and Celeste Traut, November

• Frankie Valencia and Ariana Pacheco, December

• Aliyana Perez and Javier Lopez, January

• Martha Palafox and Clarissa Gonzalez, February

• Alejandra Martinez and Kayla Islava, March

Ray High School

• Iliana Goad, September

• Kenneth Palmer, October

• August Patterson, November

• Ryan Amos, December

• Shannon Pitner, January

• Jordan Pace, February

• Jordan Baca, March

• Paul Wormwood, April

  Finally, recognition was given to the administrators, Shelley Pacheco, Pam Gonzales, Curt Cook and Jeff Gregorich, Ray Counselor Sarah Naranjo, and Elks Exalted Ruler Frank Adams.

   The members and officers of the Lodge would like to thank the administration, teachers and especially the parents of both school systems for participating, helping and raising such fine young ladies and gentlemen. Without this help the Lodge would not be able to accomplish the youth programs it does.






