Young pianist to perform at Oracle Center for the Arts

By | Posted May 9th, 2018 |

An endearing moment between a young Cameron Williams and his grandfather, Quentin Branch, and the welcoming audience.

  The grandson of two Oracle residents will play selections of Bach, Beethoven and Schumann this Saturday at the Oracle Center for the Arts beginning at 4 p.m.

  Nineteen-year-old pianist Cameron Williams is a passionate student and performer of classical music. Cameron has performed in masterclasses and recitals at festivals such as the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Piano Academy, the Interlochen Arts Festival, the International Institute for Young Musicians at Kansas University, the Montecito International Music Festival, and Rebecca Penneys’ Piano Festival. During his high school career, he studied with the University of Arizona’s Professor Tannis Gibson, and he has worked with teachers including Christopher Harding, T.J. Lymenstull, Ory Shihor, Rebecca Penneys, and Roberta Rust.

  Cameron is currently in his freshman year working towards a Bachelor’s of Music in Piano Performance at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music with Professor Bernadene Blaha. He also intends to undertake a double major in Computer Science. This summer, Cameron will attend the Amalfi Music and Arts Festival on the Amalfi coast in Italy and the Academy Internationale de Fourviere in Lyon, France.

  Cameron is grandson to Oracle residents, Quentin Branch and Julie Szeleky. At age 12, he played for the people of Oracle at his grandparents’ home.

  This year’s program includes: Toccata from Partita No. 6 in E minor, BWV 830, J.S. Bach; Sonata No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, Robert Schumann; Sonata No. 24 in F sharp Major, Op. 78, Ludwig van Beethoven; adn Sonata, Sz. 80 (1926), Bela Bartok.

  Donations are welcomed.

Cameron Williams

