Writing his list and checking it twice: Angel Vasquez Meyer

Angel Vasquez Meyer is asking Santa for a bike this Christmas. His list is not quite complete, and he says he still has to “think about it.” Angel is the five year old son of Brianna Escarsega and Alexis Meyer. He is a kindergartner in Mesa but visits Superior frequently to spend time with his tia’s, tio’s and great-grandparents.

Superior children can mail their wishes to Santa in the special mailbox that can be found at Save Money Market.

Santa has also set up a special email address if you want to send your wishes to him electronically. The email address is santa@minersunbasin.com.

This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a private message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa. Please be sure to include the town where you live so we can publish it in the right newspaper.

Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 17. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

Letters will be published on Dec. 20.