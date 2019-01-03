A worthy New Year’s resolution: Advocate for an abused or neglected child

By | Posted January 3rd, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

CASA of Pinal County

FLORENCE, AZ – New Year’s resolutions typically focus on self-improvement: lose weight, stop smoking, exercise more often. This year, why not resolve to do something even more lasting: improve the life of a child who’s suffered abuse and neglect?

  As a court-appointed special advocate (CASA), volunteers receive in-depth training to advocate in court and in the community for the needs and rights of children in foster care. Volunteers come from all walks of life and professions and have one thing in common: they care about kids.

  “Volunteers get to know the child they represent by talking with everyone in that child’s life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and others. They use the information they gather to inform judges and others of what the child needs and what will be the best permanent home for them,” explains Donna McBride, CASA Unit Supervisor for Pinal County.

  Volunteers complete a 30-hour pre-service training. Once they are assigned to a case, they can expect to spend an average of about 10 hours a month getting to know the child, gathering information, exploring resources to meet the child’s needs, representing the child in court and writing reports. Volunteers receive ongoing education and support from their local program as well as from the National CASA Association.

  “It’s one of the most personally rewarding experiences I’ve ever had,” says local volunteer Anne Lewis. “For many of the kids I’ve worked with, I’ve been the only stable, supportive adult in their lives. My sole responsibility is to protect their rights and to find them a safe and nurturing forever home. I know that I’m not just helping these children, but their kids and their grandkids and generations of kids to follow.”

  To learn more about how you can make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, contact the CASA of Pinal County at 520-866-7076 or emailing www.CASAofPinalCounty.org.

  “Becoming an advocate for foster children will be the best resolution you can make for this year or any year,” McBride concludes.

Staff (5030 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Community College Board vacancy announced for district 5

    January 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Pinal County Community College Board has a vacancy.  The vacancy is created due to the resignation of Governing […]

    Grants from ADEQ help Town of Superior with clean ups

    January 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Town of Superior along with their partners Rebuild Superior and the Superior Chamber of Commerce have maintained a […]

    Mountain Vista kids learn it’s not just rocket science

    January 3rd, 2019
    by

      Mountain Vista students have been firing off rockets this past week.   On Monday, one rocket was launched and […]

    Mammoth Police Department shares Christmas cheer

    January 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Mammoth Police Department shared some Christmas spirit with two families this year. The department adopted two families who […]

  • Additional Stories

    Being Superior: community rallies for food bank

    December 26th, 2018
    by

      When the Coolidge Food Bank was robbed in November, this heinous crime created a ripple effect, hurting many other […]

    Copper-plated Santa’s Elves: Capstone-Pinto Valley Mine delivers toy donation to Superior Police Department

    December 26th, 2018
    by

    Angie Fischer, with Capstone-Pinto Valley Mine, presents Francine Gonzalez of the Superior Police Dept an entire pick up truck load […]

    Oracle Historical Society holds 42nd annual meeting

    December 26th, 2018
    by

      The Oracle Historical Society held its 42nd Annual Meeting of the Membership on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at the […]

    A Lavender Christmas at the Farm in Oracle, AZ

    December 26th, 2018
    by

      On Sunday Dec. 9, 2018, a lavender Christmas was held at the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger