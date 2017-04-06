Work has begun on new bridge next to historic one-lane bridge in Pinal County

Posted April 6th, 2017

ADOT work crews working on the “Bridge of Unity” construction.

Narrow bridge built in 1916 on Kelvin-Florence Highway will become part of Arizona Trail

  The Arizona Department of Transportation began work last week to install a new bridge next to a century-old bridge spanning the Gila River in Pinal County.

  Work to install the new bridge upstream from the existing narrow, one-lane bridge on the Florence-Kelvin Highway will begin with construction of detours to maintain access to the existing bridge. This will allow ADOT to construct the new bridge parallel to the existing structure.

The sign near the historical bridge proclaiming it to be the Bridge of Unity.

  The older bridge, constructed in 1916, will remain in place and will be open for use by pedestrians and bicyclists as a link in the Arizona Trail.

  “I’m pleased to see this project beginning,” stated Pinal County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Pete Rios.  “We’ve been waiting a long time to see this become a reality.”

  The project will begin with approximately two weeks of clearing vegetation and earthwork, followed by the start of construction of the temporary bridge to provide construction access in mid-April.

  The Florence-Kelvin Highway connects eastern Pinal County with the central part of the county.

  The new bridge, which will feature two 12-foot travel lanes and four-foot shoulders, is scheduled to open in late 2017 or early 2018.

  Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

  ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

