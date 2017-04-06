Work has begun on new bridge next to historic one-lane bridge in Pinal County

Narrow bridge built in 1916 on Kelvin-Florence Highway will become part of Arizona Trail

The Arizona Department of Transportation began work last week to install a new bridge next to a century-old bridge spanning the Gila River in Pinal County.

Work to install the new bridge upstream from the existing narrow, one-lane bridge on the Florence-Kelvin Highway will begin with construction of detours to maintain access to the existing bridge. This will allow ADOT to construct the new bridge parallel to the existing structure.

The older bridge, constructed in 1916, will remain in place and will be open for use by pedestrians and bicyclists as a link in the Arizona Trail.

“I’m pleased to see this project beginning,” stated Pinal County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Pete Rios. “We’ve been waiting a long time to see this become a reality.”

The project will begin with approximately two weeks of clearing vegetation and earthwork, followed by the start of construction of the temporary bridge to provide construction access in mid-April.

The Florence-Kelvin Highway connects eastern Pinal County with the central part of the county.

The new bridge, which will feature two 12-foot travel lanes and four-foot shoulders, is scheduled to open in late 2017 or early 2018.

