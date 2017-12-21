Work begins on Arnett Canyon segment of the LOST Trail

December 21st, 2017

Arnett Canyon

  Arizona Conservation Crews have been working on the Arnett Canyon Segment of the Legends of the Superior Trails.  The first segment that they are working on is the Southeastern segment entering the canyon off of Forest Road Four just south of Superior.

  The trail will connect the Arizona Trail to Superior while also developing two different loop experiences off the Arnett Canyon segment.  Over the years, the canyon has grown in popularity for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrian users, but official trails have not been constructed.  The new trail alignment and gates will help to keep recreation users from crossing the creek in too many places and will also help to keep the cattle out of the canyon.  All of the construction is expected to be completed by early 2019.

  “We are very pleased with the progress that has been made on the trail.  This new trail will be a wonderful attraction for visitors to Superior and provide an improved recreation area for our residents,” said Superior Mayor Mila Besich-Lira.

