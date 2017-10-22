Witchy dance sparks interest in Superior Optimist brunch

By | Posted October 22nd, 2017 |

Witchy Dance in Superior.

  Second Friday in Superior brought out the truly witchy people. The ladies put a spell on the audience and enticed them to plan to join the Witchy Brunch planned for later this month.

Line up of witches.

  The Superior Optimist Club will host its fifth annual Witches Brunch at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort Sunset Room on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2017.  

  Brunch begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m.  Prizes will be awarded for the best witches costume.  

  Tickets are $25 and includes all you can eat brunch, coffee, water or tea and gratuity.  Space is limited, please contact JoAnn Besich to reserve your tickets 520-827-0592 or you can order online.

  Photos by Cat Brown.

Staff (4260 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


