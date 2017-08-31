Weatherization funds now available through CAHRA

Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA) has funding to assist eligible low-income homeowners in Pinal County with Weatherization, according to Mary Lou Rosales, Executive Director.

Under the Weatherization program, improvements are made by CAHRA to help reduce energy consumption and energy costs. A thorough assessment of the eligible home is performed including diagnostic and blower door testing to determine where the house is losing energy and what can be done to stop the loss. The auditor will also assess health and safety issues that might exist in the home. A test to determine carbon monoxide leakage is also done.

Minor repairs are made to make the home safer, more sound and secure. Families are counseled as to changes in their energy use habits, which will complement the work done on the homes, and help promote the conservation of energy. After making the efficiency upgrades, the family could save from 5 to 30% on their energy bill.

Based on the results of the home assessment, weatherization repairs may include repair or possible replacement of old cooling and heating systems, repair or replacement of leaky ductwork, insulation, the replacement of old inefficient refrigerators and the addition of sunscreens. Funding may also be available to assist homeowners with the repair or replacement of non operable appliances and water heaters.

Homes needing larger repairs such as roofing, ceilings, floors, window or door replacement, plumbing, electrical or major rehabilitation may not be eligible for the weatherization program.

Funding is provided by the Department of Energy and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through the Arizona Department of Housing. Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and Southwest Gas Corporation also provide funding for the program. Funding for minor home repairs and appliances is provided by Utility, Repair, Replacement and Deposit funds through Arizona Community Action Agency. CAHRA does not have funding for emergency home repairs or rehabilitation.

Eligibility includes: 1) household must be low income, 2) the home must be located in Pinal County and owned by the applicant or be in process of purchasing, 3) applicant must have lived in the home for at least 12 months, 4) mortgage payments and property taxes must be current. An application must be completed and verification of income, home ownership and other documents must be provided.

It’s important to stress that the Weatherization program is not an emergency home repair program and applicants may be placed on a waiting list.

For an application or for information call the CAHRA office at 520-466-1112 or toll free 1-877-472-2472 (from long distance areas only) or write to 109 N Sunshine Blvd., Eloy AZ, 85131 ATTN: Weatherization Program.