Wallace Kenney selected as Kearny Chief of Police

The Kearny Town Council swore in their permanent police chief Wallace Kenney on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The Town had been without a permanent chief for almost three years after Chief Inguilli retired from police service. Chief Kenney brings to the force 21 years of police service. Prior to becoming the chief for Kearny Police he worked with the Central Arizona College police department.

Chief Kenney is excited to be the new chief. He has been a resident of Kearny for 12 years and enjoys the rural quality of life and small town feeling of Kearny. His plans for the department includes increasing training opportunities for department to ensure that officers all have the professional skills needed and build up the equipment and staffing of the department.

Having been a resident of Kearny for 12 years he understands that the Town’s budget is limited but he believes with stable leadership he can make improvements and build up the department as a whole.

“Our strength is our close knit community and neighbors helping neighbors,” he said.

Chief Kenney is married to Kearny native Amanda (Armenta) Kenney. They have three children; their oldest child is a freshman at Grand Canyon University, their other two children attend the Ray Unified School District and are in sixth and third grades.