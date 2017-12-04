Voter Approved Pinal Regional Transportation Plan & Half-Cent Sales Tax: Next Steps

On Nov. 7, Pinal County Voters approved a 20-year Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and a half-cent sales tax dedicated to funding the Plan.



Andy Smith, Public Works Principal Planner, has been appointed by the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority (PRTA) as General Manager and will begin assisting the Pinal Regional Transportation Board with coordinating the implementation of the Plan.

Mr. Smith currently serves as the Transportation Planning Supervisor for the Pinal County Public Works Department. Mr. Smith has over 25 years in State and County government in the areas of traffic engineering, safety, partnering, and transportation planning disciplines. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from University of Phoenix and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Troy University.



Mr. Smith will begin working with the board members of the PRTA as they begin establishing the following items, approved in the RTP: Establish by-laws for the following: PRTA; Technical Advisory Committee; Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee; Establish the Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee; Establishment of a TIP (Transportation Improvement Program), starting with the 0-5 year plan; Coordinate discussions and meetings with governing authorities; and Working on Financial Planning



More information about the PRTA and the RTP will be available in early December. Visit www.PinalRTA.org, and follow PRTA on Facebook at PinalRTA2017 to keep informed. All election details can be found on the Pinal County Elections website. For questions about PRTA please contact Andy Smith at 520.866.6407.