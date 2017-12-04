Voter Approved Pinal Regional Transportation Plan & Half-Cent Sales Tax: Next Steps

By | Posted December 4th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  On Nov. 7,  Pinal County Voters approved a 20-year Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and a half-cent sales tax dedicated to funding the Plan.

  Andy Smith, Public Works Principal Planner, has been appointed by the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority (PRTA)  as General Manager and will begin assisting the Pinal Regional Transportation Board with coordinating the implementation of the Plan.
  Mr. Smith currently serves as the Transportation Planning Supervisor for the Pinal County Public Works Department. Mr. Smith has over 25 years in State and County government in the areas of traffic engineering, safety, partnering, and transportation planning disciplines. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from University of Phoenix and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Troy University.

  Mr. Smith will begin working with the board members of the PRTA as they begin establishing the following items, approved in the RTP: Establish by-laws for the following:  PRTA; Technical Advisory Committee; Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee;  Establish the Citizen Transportation Advisory Committee;  Establishment of a TIP (Transportation Improvement Program), starting with the 0-5 year plan;  Coordinate discussions and meetings with governing authorities; and Working on Financial Planning

  More information about the PRTA and the RTP will be available in early December. Visit www.PinalRTA.org, and follow PRTA on Facebook at PinalRTA2017 to keep informed. All election details can be found on the Pinal County Elections website. For questions about PRTA please contact Andy Smith at 520.866.6407.

Staff (4330 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    12 + 55 = 67 years: Superior High School Class of 1962 Reunion

    December 4th, 2017
    by

    By Sylvia Perez Special to the Sun   The majority of us are six to seven years of age when […]

    In Your Biz: The Entrepreneur: Michael Alvarez

    December 4th, 2017
    by

    The word entrepreneur is defined as “a person who organizes and operates a business or businesses, taking on greater than […]

    Sea Lions Swimmers Shine at IMX Meet; Riley Stewart IMX Champion

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      USA Swimming held the IM Xtreme Games in Mesa, Arizona at the Kino Aquatic Center Nov. 17-19.    To […]

    Ray High School hosts annual Interview Day

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Ray High School’s annual Senior Interview Day was held on Monday, Nov. 20.  All seniors participated in a mock […]

  • Additional Stories

    Two-year-old cutie mails the first letter to Santa in Kearny

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Macie Olsen dressed up in her Christmas finery to mail her letter to Santa in the special box in […]

    Mammoth youngster first to mail his letter

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Marcus Vender knows exactly what he’d like Santa Claus to bring him this year: Minions, Blaze the Horse and […]

    Writing his list and checking it twice: Angel Vasquez Meyer

    December 4th, 2017
    by

      Angel Vasquez Meyer is asking Santa for a bike this Christmas.  His list is not quite complete, and he […]

    Giorsetti’s Superior Grocery a hidden treasure in Winkelman

    December 4th, 2017
    by

    Giorsetti’s Superior Grocery store is one of the oldest continuously open grocery stores in Arizona and tucked away on Giffin […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger