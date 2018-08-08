Volunteers sought for Pinal County Sheriff’s HUMV program

By | Posted August 8th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

  The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for professional volunteers to provide services to veterans in our HUMV unit.

  In November the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center launched Housing Unit for Military Veterans or HUMV. Any individual who is booked into our jail will get their veterans status verified through Veterans Affairs. If they are a veteran, they can opt to join our veterans unit. This unit will consist of veterans from different branches of the military. These inmates will have access to mentors, councilors and educational opportunities that will help them once they are released. The mentorship program continues once veterans are released to ensure they get the services they need.

  “The idea is to return these inmates back to the best versions of themselves. We want to teach them coping mechanisms and life skills that will give them the foundation they need once they leave our facility,” said Chief Matthew Hedrick, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

  This program is modeled after the HUMV program created by Middlesex County Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office launched its program in January 2016, and it is open to both pretrial and sentenced inmates who have served at home or abroad. The program is situated in a unit reminiscent of a military barracks and features programming specific to the needs of military veterans. The results have been extremely positive, dramatically reducing the recidivism rates of veterans. Since its inception, 165 individuals have gone through the unit. Among the 111 men who spent a minimum of 30 days in HUMV, the reconviction rate is in the single digits.

   “Why reinvent the wheel? The program has seen great success in Middlesex County, so I wanted to bring it here. At some point, we will be able to expand the program opportunities to other inmates to help reduce recidivism across the board,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb, Pinal County.

  Many of our HUMV inmates have endured experiences that are still negatively affecting them today. These experiences are manifesting themselves as issues such as a lack of healthcare, limited job opportunities, homelessness, emotional disorders and other invisible wounds stemming from military service. The Pinal County Sheriff’s HUMV Program is looking for volunteers to help provide programs, resources and support to those men and women who sacrificed for us.

  “We are looking for therapists who specialize in mindfulness, PTSD and/or art therapy, financial advisors, yoga instructors, mentors and program managers that want to help our military veterans,” said Sheriff Lamb. “With your help, we can uplift, inspire, enrich and improve the lives of the military veterans who are in a time of need.”

  If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, go online to:

http://bit.ly/PCSOHUMV

Staff (4810 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Magma Royale – the good times definitely rolled

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      The Superior Optimist Club hosted another successful Magma Royale fundraiser.  This event is the group’s primary fundraiser.   “Our […]

    Superior Unified School District goes back to school

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      Parents, teachers, students and staff arrived prepared and energetic for the 2018-19 school year on Aug. 1.    The […]

    Peppersauce Cave graffiti removal project continues

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      Peppersauce Cave, on the Santa Catalina Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, has been the focus of a […]

    New AGF Commission Chair promises to remember rural Arizonans

    August 8th, 2018
    by

      As the newly-appointed Chairman of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, I want to give the people of rural […]

  • Additional Stories

    Resolution Copper to remove hazardous materials from West Plant

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    Abatement work from historic mining activity enters next phase  Superior, Ariz. — (July 27, 2018) As part of the ongoing […]

    Superior Optimist Club’s Magma Royale set for Saturday

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      If you haven’t attended the Superior Optimist Club Magma Royale event, you may have missed one of the most […]

    Arizona State Land Department to close Desert Wells Multi-Use Area Aug. 1 for up to 90 days for reconstruction of entryway, parking area

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    PHOENIX – To improve access and parking, reconstruction at the Desert Wells Multi-Use Area requires the popular off-highway-vehicle riding area to be […]

    Oracle Firewise presents AED to Living Word Chapel

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      On Wednesday July 25, 2018, Oracle Firewise donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the Living Word Chapel. Mary […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger