VFW Post delivers meals to Post members

Posted 9 hours ago

Visiting with the Superior VFW.

  The members of the Superior VFW Post held BBQ Dinner fundraiser at the Post on Fourth of July.  Many local residents took advantage of the event and enjoyed a wonderful dinner. Some members of the Post took it a step further and delivered meals to VFW Post members who are unable to visit the VFW as often. 

  The meals were hand delivered and members visited with these Senior Veterans. 

  “We want to make sure that all our members have a chance to participate in Post events, even if they cant make it to the hall,” said Tom Spridgen, a member of the Post Auxiliary.

