USDA Rural Development offers affordable funding for rural Arizona families wanting a home of their own

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

(Coolidge, AZ—January 25, 2018)  The United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency offers housing loans for people in rural areas of Arizona.

  According to Rural Development staff, the 502 Direct Loan program features no down payment requirement, no mortgage insurance requirement, and subsidies are sometimes available to qualifying applicants.

  Families or individuals interested in the program should have a good credit history and a dependable source of income. Homes must be located in rural areas. The program is designed for very low to low income people.

  To check eligibility or for additional information on the 502 Direct Loan program, or other USDA Rural Development loan and grant opportunities, go to http://eligibility.sc.egov.usda.gov/eligibility/welcomeAction.do.

  For further information, contact Rural Development office at 928-782-0860, extension 4.

