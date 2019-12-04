US 60 closures Tuesday and Thursday for Pinto Creek Bridge project; during four-hour closures, traffic will detour on SR 177 and SR 77

By | Posted December 3rd, 2019 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

PHOENIX – Motorists using US 60 between Superior and Miami east of the Valley should plan for four-hour closures beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Thursday, Dec. 5, as part of the Pinto Creek Bridge project. Daytime lane restrictions will be in effect on other days.

The restrictions and closures will allow crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation to continue removing rock and constructing an access road as they build a new US 60 bridge.

The following restrictions and closures are scheduled for the week of Dec. 2:

· Monday, Dec. 2: Lane restrictions between until 4:30 p.m.

· Tuesday, Dec. 3: Full closure between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lane restrictions, if needed, between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

· Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lane restrictions between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

· Thursday, Dec. 5: Full closure between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lane restrictions, if needed, between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

· Friday, Dec. 6: Lane restrictions between 6:30 a.m. and noon.

  Flaggers will direct traffic while the US 60 lane restrictions are in place. Drivers should plan extra travel time.

  During closures, motorists will use a detour on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. That roughly 68-mile route includes a 10 percent grade and will significantly increase travel time. Drivers may want to plan trips before or after the full closures because of the potential for long delays. Eastbound US 60 traffic will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior, and westbound traffic will be redirected at the west end of Miami. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.

  In addition to the Pinto Creek restrictions, work on a paving and guardrail project between Superior and Top-of-the-World began Monday. Motorists should anticipate lane restrictions with flaggers and pilot cars where crews are replacing guardrail.

  Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

  For more information, please visit azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.

Staff (5265 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Police Report – Dec. 4, 2019

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      According to state law, police may arrest suspected offenders by two methods. The suspect may be physically taken into […]

    Community Working Group to discuss plans for 2020

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      The Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11, to discuss their plans and programs for […]

    Electric light parade, winter festival Saturday in Kearny

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      Are you ready for “Sweater Weather?” There are only three days until the Electric Light Parade Saturday, Dec. 7.  […]

    Hayden High School recognized for ‘No Place for Hate’ designation

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      Two Hayden High School students and teacher had the opportunity to attend the annual Torch of Liberty Award ceremony that […]

  • Additional Stories

    Super scholars at Hayden-Winkelman Schools earn special treat

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

    Hayden High School and Leonor Hambly K-8 1st quarter honor roll students were treated to a movie, “Harriet” as an incentive […]

    There’s no place like hope for the holidays; volunteer now for CASA of Gila County

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      Think of the holiday season … for most people, happy memories come to mind and being surrounded by loved […]

    Two Aravaipa students awarded welding scholarships

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      Two Central Arizona College Aravaipa students will have a little help with their ongoing studies in welding thanks to […]

    Kearny residents wake up to a very dark Black Friday

    December 3rd, 2019
    by

      The much anticipated big storm hit Arizona like a freight train after midnight after Thanksgiving.  For residents of Kearny, […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger