US 60 closures Tuesday and Thursday for Pinto Creek Bridge project; during four-hour closures, traffic will detour on SR 177 and SR 77

PHOENIX – Motorists using US 60 between Superior and Miami east of the Valley should plan for four-hour closures beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Thursday, Dec. 5, as part of the Pinto Creek Bridge project. Daytime lane restrictions will be in effect on other days.

The restrictions and closures will allow crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation to continue removing rock and constructing an access road as they build a new US 60 bridge.

The following restrictions and closures are scheduled for the week of Dec. 2:

· Monday, Dec. 2: Lane restrictions between until 4:30 p.m.

· Tuesday, Dec. 3: Full closure between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lane restrictions, if needed, between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

· Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lane restrictions between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

· Thursday, Dec. 5: Full closure between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lane restrictions, if needed, between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

· Friday, Dec. 6: Lane restrictions between 6:30 a.m. and noon.

Flaggers will direct traffic while the US 60 lane restrictions are in place. Drivers should plan extra travel time.

During closures, motorists will use a detour on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. That roughly 68-mile route includes a 10 percent grade and will significantly increase travel time. Drivers may want to plan trips before or after the full closures because of the potential for long delays. Eastbound US 60 traffic will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior, and westbound traffic will be redirected at the west end of Miami. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.

In addition to the Pinto Creek restrictions, work on a paving and guardrail project between Superior and Top-of-the-World began Monday. Motorists should anticipate lane restrictions with flaggers and pilot cars where crews are replacing guardrail.

Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.