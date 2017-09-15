Update: San Manuel burglar caught, will face aggravated assault and burglary charges

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Torrio for the burglary and attack of a San Manuel homeowner.

On September 10th, 2017, Deputies responded to a home on the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary. Deputies say the homeowner woke up to find the intruder in his kitchen. The homeowner stated the man attacked him with the screw driver before running away.

PCSO posted the surveillance pictures and video onto social media and Torrio went on the run. Tips and investigative work led our investigators to Bylas, AZ where he was arrested.

“We released pictures and surveillance footage of the suspect breaking into the home on social media and we were flooded with tips that help identify and locate the suspect. This is just one of the many examples for how important the community’s role is in protect our community. We appreciate all their help and we are glad Mr. Torrio will not be able to victimize anyone else.” Said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Torrio was taken in on a parole violation. He will be charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

PCSO wants to thank Arizona DOC Parole Office, San Carlos Apache Reservation Police Department, and Deputy US Marshals for their efforts in the case and assistance in the arrest.