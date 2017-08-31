Update Apache Leap Management Area: Environmental Assessment is out, Oct. 9 set as deadline for comments

By | Posted 19 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Apache Leap Mountain is one of the Copper Corridor’s treasures.

By Ted Lake

Special to Copper Area News

  The Tonto National Forest has announced that an Environmental Assessment has been completed and a Draft Decision Notice has been issued for the adoption of the management plan for the Apache Leap.

  This special management area is 839 acres of land ( 1.31  square mile ) local east of the town of Superior south of U.S. Hwy. 60 and on the west side of the Oak Flat area.

  The National Defense Act of 2015 calls for the establishment of special management of this site for three reasons.  They are to preserve the natural character of Apache Leap, to allow for traditional uses of the area by Native Americans and to protect and conserve the cultural and archaeological resources of the area

  Neil Bosworth, who is the Tonto National Forester Supervisor, said in the announcement, “We have developed a management plan with components that specifically meet the stated purposes as directed by Congress and will serve as a strategic framework for the management of this special area into the foreseeable future.” 

  The Draft Decision notice  with the final version of the management plan, along with the legal notice can be seen on the project website, http://www.apacheleapsma.us/.

  Objections must be submitted by Oct. 9 to the Forest Service Regional office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. All objections will be available for public inspection during and after the objection process. Those who may file an objection are individuals and entities who have submitted  substantive formal comments during opportunities for public comment during the planning and environmental review process for this decision.  Further information on the objection process can be found on the official site of the Tonto National Forest.

Learn how to file comments/objections here.

Staff (4175 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Panthers ground the Eagles, 64 – 6

    18 hours ago
    by

      The sixth-ranked Superior football team improved to 2 – 0 on the season after a lopsided 64 – 6 […]

    From the Walls of Porter’s Cafe to picnic tables and benches at the food court

    18 hours ago
    by

    When Bill and Jenny Holmquist bought Porter’s Cafe last year, one of the things that happened during redecorating was the […]

    Superior Fiesta Queen Candidate: Amaya Sommer

    18 hours ago
    by

      Amaya Sommer has been working hard since the Spring of 2017 when she announced that she would be running […]

    Annual Oracle Run set for Oct. 21

    18 hours ago
    by

    The 35th Annual Oracle Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. The run will include 5K and 10K races. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Honor Life: Former Oracle resident to bring memorial business to the Tri-Community

    18 hours ago
    by

      Randy Willis moved to San Manuel in 1968. His father was working for Cementation, a sub-contractor with Magma Copper. […]

    Oracle State Park to host eclipse talk, star party Sept. 23

    18 hours ago
    by

      Local resident and amateur astronomer Mike Weasner was part of a Sky and Telescope tour group to view the […]

    Lions Club provides vision screening for Copper Corridor kids

    18 hours ago
    by

      Members of the Lions Club International were busy this week providing vision screening for students at the elementary schools […]

    45-day objection period begins Aug. 26 on draft decision for Apache Leap Special Management Area management plan

    19 hours ago
    by

      Forest Supervisor Neil Bosworth’s selection of the Proposed Action for the Apache Leap Special Management Area management plan – […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger