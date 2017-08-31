Update Apache Leap Management Area: Environmental Assessment is out, Oct. 9 set as deadline for comments

By Ted Lake

Special to Copper Area News

The Tonto National Forest has announced that an Environmental Assessment has been completed and a Draft Decision Notice has been issued for the adoption of the management plan for the Apache Leap.

This special management area is 839 acres of land ( 1.31 square mile ) local east of the town of Superior south of U.S. Hwy. 60 and on the west side of the Oak Flat area.

The National Defense Act of 2015 calls for the establishment of special management of this site for three reasons. They are to preserve the natural character of Apache Leap, to allow for traditional uses of the area by Native Americans and to protect and conserve the cultural and archaeological resources of the area

Neil Bosworth, who is the Tonto National Forester Supervisor, said in the announcement, “We have developed a management plan with components that specifically meet the stated purposes as directed by Congress and will serve as a strategic framework for the management of this special area into the foreseeable future.”

The Draft Decision notice with the final version of the management plan, along with the legal notice can be seen on the project website, http://www.apacheleapsma.us/.

Objections must be submitted by Oct. 9 to the Forest Service Regional office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. All objections will be available for public inspection during and after the objection process. Those who may file an objection are individuals and entities who have submitted substantive formal comments during opportunities for public comment during the planning and environmental review process for this decision. Further information on the objection process can be found on the official site of the Tonto National Forest.

Learn how to file comments/objections here.