U.S. Forest Service meets with Superior Community Working Group on May 10

Superior – The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will be held Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. The group will hear a presentation by Tonto National Forest staff about the range of issues and concerns expressed by the public during the ‘scoping’ process for the Resolution Copper Project Environmental Impact Statement. The Forest Service will discuss how these results will be used to help guide the environmental studies.



The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.



Meetings are held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce,165 West Main in Superior from 6: p.m. to 8 p.m., most often on the second Wednesday of each month. The public is welcome to attend and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions, and discussion.



More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 North Kellner Avenue, as well as online at SuperiorAZCWG.org/.

