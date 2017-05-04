U.S. Forest Service meets with Superior Community Working Group on May 10

By | Posted May 4th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Superior – The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will be held Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. The group will hear a presentation by Tonto National Forest staff about the range of issues and concerns expressed by the public during the ‘scoping’ process for the Resolution Copper Project Environmental Impact Statement. The Forest Service will discuss how these results will be used to help guide the environmental studies.

  The CWG includes residents and stakeholders from the Town of Superior, Queen Valley, Hewitt Station, Globe, the San Carlos Community and around the area. The group deals with the social and environmental issues, science and policy, and the pros and cons of the proposed Resolution Copper Project. Topics include environmental impacts, health, safety, natural resource issues, engineering, water quantity and quality, geology, economics, air quality, community investments, recreational changes and other related subjects.

  Meetings are held at the Superior Chamber of Commerce,165 West Main in Superior from 6: p.m. to 8 p.m., most often on the second Wednesday of each month. The public is welcome to attend and time is reserved on the agenda for everyone’s comments, questions, and discussion.

  More information about the CWG as well as agendas, meeting summaries, and past presentations are available for public review at the Superior Chamber of Commerce offices and at the Superior Public Library at 99 North Kellner Avenue, as well as online at SuperiorAZCWG.org/.

Staff (3959 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    AZGFD Searching for Young Bear in SaddleBrooke

    May 5th, 2017
    by

    TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking to locate and capture or haze away a young […]

    In Your Biz: Edward Jones – Matthew Fliss

    May 4th, 2017
    by

    Planning for the long term is often very intimidating. There is advice for everyone of all ages and stages of […]

    Superior High School students earn scholarships and academic awards

    May 4th, 2017
    by

      The 2016-17 school year once again zipped by for parents, students and faculty at Superior High School.  As the […]

    Firefighters prove they are at the top of their game

    May 4th, 2017
    by

      On Saturday, April 24, members of the Superior Fire Department got up early to go do their annual Physical […]

  • Additional Stories

    New copy shop opens in Superior

    May 4th, 2017
    by

      Links of Superior is the latest business to take up shop in Smokey’s Mercantile. The Copying and Printing shop, […]

    Putting a superhero look on Superior Superhero Stuff

    May 4th, 2017
    by

      The store front window of Superior Superhero stuff got a makeover last week when Superior Resident and Artist Dora […]

    San Manuel Jr. High win CJHL softball championship

    May 4th, 2017
    by

      The San Manuel Jr. High softball team avenged a loss earlier this season against Oracle by defeating the Cougars […]

    Survey says? Mammoth, AZ girls on Family Feud

    May 4th, 2017
    by

      Two young ladies who grew up in Mammoth and graduated from San Manuel High School have recently had an […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger