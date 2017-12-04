Two-year-old cutie mails the first letter to Santa in Kearny

Posted December 4th, 2017

Macie Olsen gets a lift from mom, Jodie, as she mails her letter to Santa.

  Macie Olsen dressed up in her Christmas finery to mail her letter to Santa in the special box in front of the Copper Basin News office. Macie would like a Mr. Potato Head and a play tool set for Christmas.

  Macie is the daughter of Shane and Jodie Olsen of Kearny.

  Copper Basin children can mail their wishes to Santa in the two special mailboxes in the area: at the Hayden Library and in front of the Copper Basin News office in Kearny.

  Santa has also set up a special email address if you want to send your wishes to him electronically. The email address is santa@minersunbasin.com.

  This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a private message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa. Please be sure to include the town where you live so we can publish it in the right newspaper.

  Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 17. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

  Letters will be published on Dec. 20.

Macie Olsen

