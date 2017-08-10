Two Kearny boys turn 4-H project into a lesson in heart

When Hunter (12) and Jason Day (9) started their 4-H Club project last year, they probably did not realize the impact they would have on the community and the lives of two other boys. However, the result was nothing short of fantastic. The brothers raised $5,700 – each – for Jaden Mayle and Matthew York, two local boys who were diagnosed with cancer.

It all started with two little pigs and one big dream. Hunter is a veteran 4-H Club member with four years under his belt and this was Jason’s first year and first project. They both decided to raise pigs as they both had a lot of experience in that area. Seeing this as a great opportunity to help their best friends in need, Hunter and Jason both wanted to give their money to their friends and wrote letters to potential buyers to ensure that everyone knew the money gained from the sale of these pigs would go to a good cause.

In March, both boys went to the Pinal County Fair to show off and sell their pigs. The response was more than this family could have expected.

“We didn’t expect to raise this much money,” Melissa Day, the boys’ mother, told Copper Basin News. “We were so proud and crying at the auction. It was heartwarming to see people come together like that.”

The pigs were bought by Connie and Charlie Goff with Goff and Goff Ltd. Partnership in Oracle. They were sold for $5,000 each, with an added $1,400 in separate donations.

In his thank you letter to Connie and Charlie Goff, Hunter states that he learned a lot from this experience and “the more you give, the more you have. This is why I am giving all of the proceeds to my friend. It feels good to give to people who need it more than I do. Next year, I will donate my money again.”

Jason had similar sentiments in his own thank you letter, thanking the pair for “helping my friend. I can’t wait until he can play with me again like he used to.”

With a little heart and a lot of hard work, Hunter and Jason Day helped their friends more than anyone could ever imagine. It just goes to show that when someone, even kids, put their mind to something, they can achieve great things.

Melissa and Danny Day would like to thank everyone in the community and beyond for helping their boys to help their friends. They especially thank:

• Connie and Charlie Goff with Goff and Goff Ltd. Partnership

• Carol and Ralph Dubois with The Dubois Ranch

• Samantha and Chris Masita with General Kearny Inn

• Bill and Becky Dunn with General Kearny Inn

• Zane and Patti Bingham with Kearny 4-H Club

• Brock Sweeney with Keller Electrical Industries Inc.

• Tino Flores with Eastern Pinal County Boosters

• Toby and Tresii Sullivan with Toby Sullivan Farms

• Sam and Kay Benedict

• Mark and Antoinette Smith with A and M Custom Bailing LLC

• Tom Chauncey with Chauncey Foundation

• Dennis and Deborah Bagnall with Morning Star Farms

• Rube and Carrie Woolsey with Walking N Arena

• Charles Feenstra with Las Vacas LLC

• David and LeeAnn Feenstra with Feenstra Dairy

• Doug or Greg Johnson with DJ Livestock

• Eric Wilkey with Arizona Grains Inc

• Richard and Michelle Kempton

• Joel Wengert with Wengert Land and Cattle

• Justin Atkin from Florence (Broadhead Brotherhood)

Editor’s Note: We at the Copper Basin News would like to say how very proud we are to have two such great kids in our community. You boys ROCK!