Two children found dead in vehicle

  Homicide detectives from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist the Superior Police Monday night after the discovery of two dead children in a vehicle.

  According to Navideh Forghani, the Public Information Officer for PCSO, the children, ages 2 years old and 10 months, were found in the vehicle strapped into their car seats.

  No other information was available at press time. The Superior Sun will continue to follow this case and report as information is made available.

The following statement was just released by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office:

“At 11:15 pm last night, PCSO detectives were called to assist Superior Police Department after two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl were found deceased in a vehicle at a home on the 100 block of N Richard Avenue. Both children were found in the vehicle strapped in their car seats. Evidence on scene indicated foul play. 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez, the mother of the two children, is being charged with two counts of murder. An autopsy is being conducted. We hope to have more information available this afternoon. We will not be releasing the name of the children.”

