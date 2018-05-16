Tri-City Modelers flyin’ high in San Manuel

By | Posted 9 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The Tri-City Modelers.

  The Tri City Modelers are a group of people who enjoy radio controlled model aviation. The group was formed in 1989 in San Manuel, Arizona with seven members. The members were primarily employees of the Magma Copper Company and lived in the towns of Mammoth, Oracle and San Manuel. When the nearby subdivision of SaddleBrooke was established, the group’s membership increased. After the mine and smelter were shutdown, their numbers decreased.

  Today there are around 20 active members, some from Mammoth, Oracle and San Manuel but most of them from SaddleBrooke.

Takeoffs and landings are at the model airstrip at the east end of San Manuel.

  In 1993, a 230’ by 30’ paved runway was laid. The runway size was increased to 330’ in length in 2001. An 18’ by 36’ ramada was built in 1998 to protect everyone from the hot sun. The Tri City RC Airfield is located off of Veterans Memorial Blvd. near San Manuel. The entrance is approximately ¼ mile past E. Main Street on the north side of the boulevard. The public is welcome to come and watch the members fly their aircraft. The airfield is located on BHP property and is leased to the club. The club is at the airfield on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  The members are made up of people of different backgrounds. Many are ex-military including some that were pilots.

  “Most of us flew model aircraft when we were kids,” said one member.

  “Some just love airplanes,” said another.

From this perspective, the planes don’t look like models.

  The members talked about how the model airplanes have changed over the years. When they were kids, they had to build their own out of balsa wood kits. Now, they are mostly made of foam. The radio controllers have improved so it is now easier to land and harder to crash.

  The Tri City Modelers club is open for membership. Youths and families are encouraged to join. To become a member, you must first become a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. For the Tri-City Modelers there is a $50 annual membership fee, $5 for youth or $60 for families. The membership fees are used to pay for the BHP lease and maintain the airfield and runway.

  For more information contact Bob Gellatly at 360-739-1891 or visit their website: www.tricitymodelers.com.

   

John Hernandez (656 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior High School Class of 2018 Valedictorians and Salutatorian looking towards their future

    8 hours ago
    by

      Graduation is set for May 25, 2018 – a day that the Class of 2018 has been eagerly awaiting. […]

    Wayne Newman sets two ASUN records at championships in Jacksonville, FL

    8 hours ago
    by

      At the ASUN Championships Outdoor Track and Field held in Jacksonville, Florida, May 11 and 12, 2018,  Wayne Newman […]

    Oracle hopping this weekend with events

    8 hours ago
    by

      The town of Oracle was busy with different events this weekend.   On Saturday, Waldo’s Gym hosted a health […]

    San Manuel High School construction class visits ASARCO

    8 hours ago
    by

    By Lindsy Schupman, SMHS/PimaJTED Student   The trip that the construction class took to the ASARCO mine was an amazing experience. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Hayden High School presents classroom awards

    8 hours ago
    by

      On Wednesday, May 9, many Hayden High School students were recognized for their academic dedication and commitment as they […]

    Along the Gila: Graduations, Memorial Day and a Bridge of Unity

    8 hours ago
    by

    May is a month of transition. It’s graduation season, and the young people will experience a sudden change in their […]

    Exploring the Art of Chris Lucic

    9 hours ago
    by

    Painting, photography, sculpture. Oracle artist Chris Lucic has his hand in many different mediums in his journey. But what has […]

    Superior Circle K robbed; police seek information

    8 hours ago
    by

      The Superior Police Department needs your help.   On April 24, 2018, at 3:20 a.m., a man approached the […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger