TransCanada Corporation donates $5,000 to support CAC’s Promise for the Future

By | Posted March 22nd, 2018 |

Dave Sancic with TransCanada presents check to Alice Wilcox, CAC Foundation Treasurer and Maggie Dooley, CAC Foundation Director.

  The Central Arizona College Foundation has received $5,000 from TransCanada Corporation in support of the Promise for the Future program and the Foundation’s newest campaign, 25 Changes Lives.

   The Promise program is designed to encourage students living in Pinal County to stay in high school and graduate. During their 8th grade year, students complete the Promise Pledge. They must complete 20 hours of community service and graduate with a 2.75 grade point average or higher.  A parent or guardian must also complete the Promise Pledge committing to support their child’s efforts. CAC fulfills their promise by offering a tuition-free education for four consecutive semesters.

   “TransCanada Corporation was one of our earliest supporters of Promise for the Future and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment to education,” stated Maggie Dooley, Director of the CAC Foundation. “TransCanada’s partnership with the Central Arizona College Foundation continues to provide college opportunities and quality educational experiences for students.”

   TransCanada Corporation provided a $175,000 initial endowment to the CAC Foundation in 2011 to assist with the Promise for the Future initiative.  With the $5,000 grant this year, TransCanada Corporation community grants program has continued to provide annual support for Promise totaling $29,500.

  For more information about the Central Arizona College Foundation please contact Maggie Dooley at (520) 494-5215 or margaret.dooley1@centralaz.edu.

