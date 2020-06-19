Trail Riders of Southern Arizona replace girl’s stolen bicycle

Posted June 19th, 2020

Alicia Nichole with her new bicycle.

    On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the members of the Trail Riders of Southern Arizona (TRS) presented a brand new mountain bike, bike lock and a gift certificate to purchase a helmet to Alicia Nichole of San Manuel. Alicia’s bicycle had been stolen a few weeks before and Alicia had been devastated. The news of the theft was posted on social media. 

  The Trail Riders of Southern Arizona responded to the post by raising funds to replace the bicycle. Within two days, TRS members had raised the necessary funds. They got together with Oro Valley Cyclists who provided a discount on the new bike.

  President of TRS, George Wysopal said, “TRS has a special bond with residents of San Manuel where it hosts the annual San Manuel Copper Classic, a statewide motorcycle race as part of the Arizona Motorcycle Riders Association State Championship Series (AMRA) and wanted to immediately respond to the community.”

  TRS is known for giving back to the communities they interact with. The San Manuel Copper Classic provides funding to the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District Community Schools each year. This year, they donated $2,500 to Community Schools from the March race. 

  The TRS members that met with Alicia and her family were Mike Cook, Shawn Barney, George Wysopal and Tim McGuire. 

  Congratulations Alicia on your new bike and your 2020 8th grade promotion from Mountain Vista School. Thank you, TRS, for supporting our community. 

  • Alicia Nichole is pictured with her new bicycle. Behind her are members of Trail Riders of Southern Arizona: from left, Mike Cook, Shawn Barney, George Wysopal and Tim McGuire.
