Towns of Hayden and Mammoth select Chief of Police

By | Posted March 30th, 2017 |

Captain Tamatha Villar of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office will take the helm of the Mammoth and Hayden Police Departments as interim chief April 1 and full time chief June 1.

  The Town of Hayden voted last week to hire Tami Villar as the Interim – Police Chief for Hayden and Mammoth.  Villar will assume the position of interim chief on April 2, 2017 and will remain as interim chief until June 1st when she will  take on the position of full time permanent chief of police for Hayden and Mammoth.  Villar will assume the full time permanent position as the shared chief of police following her retirement from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

  The Towns of Mammoth and Hayden will enter into an intergovernmental agreement that will allow the two towns to share a police chief.  The Town of Winkelman already has an IGA with Hayden for police services. 

  The Towns of Mammoth, Hayden, Winkelman and Kearny have been working for over a year to develop a solid plan that would allow the communities to establish some cost savings in sharing police services.  In recent weeks, the Town of Kearny voted to hire their own Chief of Police. 

