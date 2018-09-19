Town of Winkelman AZ receives vehicle donation from APS

By | Posted September 19th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Steve Chasse, APS Key Account Manager, Councilmember Marquez Vice-Mayor Waddell, Councilmember Hinojos, Mayor Bracamonte, Councilmember Marin, Richard Rosales, APS Community Affairs, Bryan Goslin, APS Supervisor

Winkelman, AZ (September 12, 2018) – At the most recent Winkelman Town Council meeting on September 10, Mayor Bracamonte and members of the council had a pleasant surprise in the form of a vehicle donation from APS.

Mayor Bracamonte had approached APS Community Affairs Manager, Richard Rosales, about the great need for a vehicle for official staff use and after applying and further approval, Winkelman was awarded the six-passenger extended cab Chevy truck.

  Rosales, APS Key Account Manager Steve Chasse and APS Supervisor Bryan Goslin presented the truck to the full council who arrived early for the presentation where Bracamonte praised APS for their support of the smaller communities where a vehicle donation like this is paramount to conducting daily business.

Staff (4882 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Group forming to help Oracle homebound

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      Oracle Village Outreach is a group of Oracle residents looking to form an organization of volunteers to help seniors […]

    San Manuel FFA kicks off year with Greenhand and 360 Conferences

    September 19th, 2018
    by

    SAN MANUEL — Twenty-one first-year members of San Manuel FFA attended the 2018 State Greenhand Conference at the Westin La […]

    Fun Van parenting classes with your 0-5 year old in Dudleyville AZ

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      Fun Van supported by First Things First will be at the Dudleyville Multi-Generational Center for 11 weeks beginning Oct. […]

    Ray posts Homecoming victory in third-straight win

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      The Ray football team won its third-straight game last Friday night, defeating visiting El Capitan, 58 – 12.   […]

  • Additional Stories

    Explosive offense leads Hayden to win

    September 19th, 2018
    by

      The Hayden offense scored 22 points or more in three of four quarters during last Friday’s 76 – 36 […]

    Along the Gila: Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce, Lead Abatement and Arizona Trail Day

    September 19th, 2018
    by

    Businesses in the Copper Basin soldiered on through the summer months, but it was not an easy task. Was it […]

    Globe man sentenced to life without parole for first degree murder and child abuse

    September 14th, 2018
    by

    GLOBE, ARIZONA-Gila County Attorney Bradley D. Beauchamp announced that on September 11, 2018, Defendant Jess William Anaya was sentenced by […]

    From Family First Pregnancy Care Center: Frost on the Cactus

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      It’s that time of the year when there is frost on the pumpkin, maybe frost on the cactus here […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger