Town of Superior postpones laser show

By | Posted July 2nd, 2020 |

  The Town of Superior has announced that due to an increase in the positive COVID-19 cases throughout Superior and the State of Arizona they will be postponing the scheduled Fourth of July Laser Light Show. 

  This postponement also comes after Governor Doug Ducey issued another Executive Order that prohibits events with more than 50 people.  The Town is working with the laser company to reschedule this event for 45-60 days later.

  “It is with an abundance of caution and sadness that we have to postpone this special event,” explained Mayor Mila Besich.  “The health and safety of our residents is an utmost priority.”

  Please keep an eye on the Town’s Facebook pages and Copper Area News for the announcement of the new date.

