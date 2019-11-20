Town of Kearny, Kearny Police host Safety Awareness Day

These girls were proud of their hats provided by the Kearny Police Department for Safety Awareness Day.

It was a beautiful day Saturday, a perfect day to meet the officers from the Kearny Police Department and learn about safety.

The Kearny Police Department and Town of Kearny hosted the first Safety Awareness Day at Hubbard Park, offering food, games and fun – and bicycles!

Kearny Police Chief Wallace Kenney cooked the hot dogs for the event. Officer Anthony Clubb is standing by to offer any assistance.

Kearny Police Chief Wallace Kenney donned a different hat, a chef’s hat, cooking hot dogs for all who attended.

The Copper Basin Junior Chamber members assisted the officers, running the games and serving food.

Presentation of the Nova from the Kearny Fall Festival & Car Show. Jesse Hines from Getsome Motorsports presents Mark Atchley with the keys and title. Mark said he only bought only one ticket.

Other law enforcement agencies were there including: Pinal County Sheriff’s Office with information on their Citizens on Patrol program; and the Police Explorer Post from Globe. Samuel Colton Sr. was also there promoting the Cobre Valley Institute of Technology’s vocational programs at Central Arizona College.

There were train rides (very popular), a cake walk (yum!) and the famous Kearny Koyotes 4-H Club Chicken Drop (how did they do that?).

Kearny Officer Thomas Rozzi did the announcing and provided music for the event while Officer Anthony Clubb handed out free hats.

Kids in attendance received tickets that were used to raffle off bicycles, provided by the department.

What a great way to meet the officers who keep the streets of Kearny safe? A great time was had by all.

Rachel Fuerstenberg is a winner in the 3-5 age group is shown with her father Joe.

One of the bike winners in the 6-8 age group is Mattisyn Granillo.

Lots of Junior Chamber members help out at the event.

Little Cecelia Martinez seems to be enjoying the event with her mom Corrina Martinez and Great Grandmother Vickie Lechuga.

This little girl wanted her picture taken by the duck pond.

The train ride was full most of the time.

Police Explorer Post from Globe.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies were on hand to promote the Citizens on Patrol program.