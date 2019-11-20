Town of Kearny, Kearny Police host Safety Awareness Day

It was a beautiful day Saturday, a perfect day to meet the officers from the Kearny Police Department and learn about safety.
The Kearny Police Department and Town of Kearny hosted the first Safety Awareness Day at Hubbard Park, offering food, games and fun – and bicycles!
Kearny Police Chief Wallace Kenney donned a different hat, a chef’s hat, cooking hot dogs for all who attended.
The Copper Basin Junior Chamber members assisted the officers, running the games and serving food.
Other law enforcement agencies were there including: Pinal County Sheriff’s Office with information on their Citizens on Patrol program; and the Police Explorer Post from Globe. Samuel Colton Sr. was also there promoting the Cobre Valley Institute of Technology’s vocational programs at Central Arizona College.
There were train rides (very popular), a cake walk (yum!) and the famous Kearny Koyotes 4-H Club Chicken Drop (how did they do that?).
Kearny Officer Thomas Rozzi did the announcing and provided music for the event while Officer Anthony Clubb handed out free hats.
Kids in attendance received tickets that were used to raffle off bicycles, provided by the department.
What a great way to meet the officers who keep the streets of Kearny safe? A great time was had by all.