Tonto National Forest updating its Comprehensive Plan

The Tonto National Forest held an Open House Meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, in Superior to discuss the status and comment period for the Tonto National Forest Comprehensive plan. The Tonto National Forest is the 5th largest forest in the United States and is the one of the most visited forests in the United States.

The last Forest Management plan was adopted in 1985. Through this new planning process the Forest will also identify what is working within that plan and what has not worked as well.

The objectives for the series of the public meetings in November have allowed the public to review and discuss the Preliminary Proposed Plan and collaborate with resource specialists on ideas for future forms management and on potential social management areas needed for forest management.

The Tonto National Forest Comprehensive Plan revision will guide the management of the Tonto National Forest for the next fifteen years. The plan will also address how to maintain and restore forest land and water ecosystems while providing multiple uses. The plan revision will also include objectives for standards and guidelines for desired conditions to be achieved and it also identifies areas that may be suitable for special designations such as research natural areas, wild and scenic rivers and wilderness.

The Forest Service Plan Revision will be taking public comments through Dec. 21, 2017. You can submit your comments via email to tontoplan@fs.fed.us or you may mail them to Tonto National Plan Revision 2324 East McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006. You can learn more about the plan by visiting the plan website.