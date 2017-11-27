Tonto National Forest updating its Comprehensive Plan

By | Posted 19 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Tonto National Forest Comprehensive Plan Update.

  The Tonto National Forest held an Open House Meeting on Monday, Nov. 20, in Superior to discuss the status and comment period for the Tonto National Forest Comprehensive plan.  The Tonto National Forest is the 5th largest forest in the United States and is the one of the most visited forests in the United States. 

  The last Forest Management plan was adopted in 1985. Through this new planning process the Forest will also identify what is working within that plan and what has not worked as well.

  The objectives for the series of the public meetings in November have allowed the public to review and discuss the Preliminary Proposed Plan and collaborate with resource specialists on ideas for future forms management and on potential social management areas needed for forest management. 

  The Tonto National Forest Comprehensive Plan revision will guide the management of the Tonto National Forest for the next fifteen years.  The plan will also address how to maintain and restore forest land and water ecosystems while providing multiple uses.  The plan revision will also include objectives for standards and guidelines for desired conditions to be achieved and it also identifies areas that may be suitable for special designations such as research natural areas, wild and scenic rivers and wilderness.

  The Forest Service Plan Revision will be taking public comments through Dec. 21, 2017.  You can submit your comments via email to tontoplan@fs.fed.us or you may mail them to Tonto National Plan Revision 2324 East McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006.  You can learn more about the plan by visiting the plan website.

Tonto National Forest Comprehensive Plan Update.

Tonto National Forest Comprehensive Plan Update.

Mila Besich-Lira (384 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Adventure: Promoting Superior from the outdoors

    19 hours ago
    by

      The Legends of Superior Trails Inc.and the Superior Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with Outdoor Adventure Quest to […]

    Superior Optimists: Getting ready for the Holiday season

    19 hours ago
    by

    It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The Superior Optimist Club was out this weekend decorating Besich Park for […]

    Kennedy Student Council raffles off turkey boxes

    19 hours ago
    by

    JFK Student Council has been working hard funding raising since the beginning of the year.  The kids used funds from […]

    Superior hosts holiday luncheon for employees

    19 hours ago
    by

    The Town Employee Holiday Lunch this year was very swank thanks to the Superior Mining Support, Oddonetto Industry, and the […]

  • Additional Stories

    In Your Biz: Sole to Soul Awakenings

    19 hours ago
    by

    Balancing your life physically, emotionally and spiritually is often a challenge.  Holistic and natural health care is one way to […]

    San Pedro Valley Lions celebrate 70 years of caring and giving

    19 hours ago
    by

      On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, the San Pedro Valley Lions Club celebrated its 70th year in existence in Mammoth. […]

    Holiday Art Market opens in Oracle

    20 hours ago
    by

    The Holiday Art Market in Oracle opened on Wednesday, Nov. 15. If you are looking for some unique handmade items […]

    CCYS Copperheads dominates at USSSA Veteran’s Salute NIT, now ranked second in the nation

    20 hours ago
    by

      Local 13u AA baseball team, the Copperheads, recently competed in the prestigious USSSA Veteran’s Salute National Invitational Tournament held […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger