Tonto Forest approves LOST Trail reroute

By | Posted September 23rd, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Hiking near Arnett Canyon.

  The Legends of Superior Trails Inc. (LOST) organization received news on Monday, Sept. 18, that the re-route of the gateway connector trail between Superior and the Arizona Trail Picket Post Trail head was approved to be constructed through Arnett Canyon.  The news came via a Decision Memo issued by the Tonto National Forest – Globe Ranger District.

  The original gateway connector trail was obliterated when US 60 was expanded.  The Arizona Department of Transportation provided funding to mitigate the loss of the trail to the Tonto National Forest which would help fund construction of a new trail.  Two plans were submitted by the LOST: a northern route through Arnett Canyon and southern route that would have bypassed the Picket Post Trailhead.  Outdoor recreation groups and locals alike commented favorably that the northern route through Arnett would meet the needs of both long distance hikers on the Arizona Trail as well as day use, while also providing improved access and recreation activities for Superior. 

Turnoff for Arnett Canyon

  The LOST will now have a segment that connects hikers, mountain bikers and equestrian users from the Picket Post trail head through Arnett Canyon to Pinal City and then to the Superior Airport.  Eventually the LOST and the Town of Superior plan to build additional trails from the Airport to the US 60 Park onto Main Street then through the Queen Creek Canyon Segment of the trail to the old US 60 Tunnel.

  The final approval of the reroute was studied by the Tonto National Forest and it was determined that there was not a need for further environmental assessments.  Currently there are many people utilizing the canyon for recreation, however these unplanned trails are hastily created which could cause damage to the area.  The approval for construction will allow for crews and volunteers to build quality, well marked trails that will further preserve the riparian area in Arnett Canyon.  Motorized access will not be permitted in the canyon.

Arnett Canyon near Superior is gorgeous especially in the spring.

  Since 2006 members of the Legends of Superior Trails group have been supporting trail development.  They became the Legends of Superior Trails Inc. (LOST),  a Superior based 501 c3 non-profit in 2014.  This organization will play a key role in the trail planning, construction and maintenance.  In addition to this segment of the trail they also provide leadership and guidance for the Queen Creek Canyon Segment (old US 60) of the LOST.

Mila Besich-Lira (367 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Fire Department adds new ambulance to EMS fleet

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      Emergency responders at the Superior Fire Department commissioned a new ambulance last week. This is the newest emergency services […]

    Mountain Vista School fielding a cross country team, hosting meets

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      The Mountain Vista Jr. High Cougars Cross Country Team has been busy getting in shape and competing in some […]

    Honor Flight Volunteer: Oracle man participates in honoring WWII Veteran

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      An Oracle resident, Hector Lovemore recently volunteered to escort a World War II veteran to Washington D.C. as part […]

    Oracle property owners, church honored with Oracle Firewise Awards

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, the Oracle Firewise Board presented Property of the Year awards to residents of Oracle. […]

  • Additional Stories

    ArtUs Guild begins fall session

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

      The Copper Basin ArtUs Guild’s fall session and will begin Friday, Sept. 22 at Ray Hall next to the […]

    Along the Gila: Copper Corridor Hears Presentation on Proposed Tax Increase

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

    I have the privilege of serving on the Board of the Copper Corridor Economic Corridor Coalition (the CCEDC). Last week, […]

    SPOOKY ADVISORY: Infamous historic 1910 Gila County Jail & Sheriff’s Office to feature first ever Halloween haunted event

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

    There is nothing creepier than a good haunted venue and this year’s newest Arizona Halloween event takes place in Globe, […]

    VFW donates art supplies to Superior School District

    September 23rd, 2017
    by

    Members of the VFW Post in Superior delivered several boxes of art supplies and boxes of tissue and hand sanitizer […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger