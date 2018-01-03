Toni McEuen retires from the USPS

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Karen Todd, acting Postmaster of Hayden and Winkelman Post Offices, reads a letter of appreciation for Toni McEuen’s years of service.

  Residents of Hayden and Winkelman will no longer see the smiling face of Toni McEuen when they go to the Post Office.

  After more than 10 years serving in the Hayden and Winkelman Post Offices, Toni retired. Friday, Dec. 29, was her last day. And in fine Copper Basin tradition, a party was held to celebrate.

  Those who have been in the area for a long time may remember Toni and her late husband Lonnie owned and managed the Exxon station and Western Auto in Hayden. Toni has also worked at the post office some time ago. She also worked for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, retiring after 27 years with the department.

  Toni has three sons, Dale, Bob and Heath.

  When asked what she plans to do now that she’s retired, Toni said, “Do whatever I want to.” She plans to work around the house and do some traveling.

Karen Todd, acting Postmaster of Hayden and Winkelman Post Offices, and Toni McEuen.

Toni McEuen’s co-workers celebrated her retirement. From left are Karen Todd, Toni and Dorinda Shelby.

  

Staff (4369 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    OWN Oracle – Volunteers make a big difference in 2017!

    23 hours ago
    by

      The Tucson Marathon brings “Christmas Cheer” to Oracle and surrounding communities in need by soliciting the help of the […]

    Fire destroys homes on Lobb

    24 hours ago
    by

      On Dec. 23, 2017 at 2:17 a.m., Superior Fire was paged out for a report of a possible structure […]

    Local DPS Troopers bring Christmas to Mammoth family

    December 26th, 2017
    by

      A group of Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers got together to help bring Christmas cheer to a family […]

    Work begins on Arnett Canyon segment of the LOST Trail

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      Arizona Conservation Crews have been working on the Arnett Canyon Segment of the Legends of the Superior Trails.  The […]

  • Additional Stories

    Second-ranked Lady Cats extend winning streak

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      The Ray girls’ basketball team continued its dominance in a pair of games last week and extended its winning […]

    Kearny Police Report – Dec. 20, 2017

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Beverly Meade Miller

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      Beverly Meade Miller, age 88, passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at home in Tucson, AZ.   Born Oct. […]

    Lane closure continues on State Route 77 near Mammoth

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restriction on SR 77 near Mammoth as […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger