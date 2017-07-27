Third generation artists show at Rancho Linda Vista in Oracle, AZ

On Saturday July 15, Rancho Linda Vista hosted a show for two young artists who are third generation artists from the ranch. The artists were Ivy Miller and Lyra McGrew Rahner. Both are granddaughters of original Rancho Linda Vista artists and they grew up at the ranch and renowned artist community.

Ivy is the granddaughter of well-known artist, Andrew Rush. She is the daughter of Maggie Rush Miller and Royal Miller. Ivy is a photographer and part of the exhibit was a photographic essay “The Children of Oracle”. She enjoys shooting portraits and her choice of camera is Canon. One of her favorite artists is Tyler Shields, a Los Angeles artist working in film and photography. Ivy has an interest in film which is no surprise. Her mother Maggie is an actress and appeared in the Spike Lee film, Girl 6, as well as other movies and television series. Dad Royal is an Emmy winning writer, who worked producing scripts for soap operas including All My Children, Guiding Light, General Hospital and Port Charles.

Ivy attended the University of Oxford in Oxford, England last summer on a scholarship. She is a graduate of Basis Oro Valley charter school with honors and will be attending Oberlin College this fall. She plans on studying Psychology and Photography. She wants to experiment more with her photographs.

Lyra is the granddaughter of the late artist Bruce McGrew and sculptor Joy Fox McGrew. Her mother is Shelley McGrew-Rahner. Shelley is a former dancer and choreographer. She works as a midwife and grew up at the ranch. Lyra’s art at the exhibit includes drawings, pen and paper sketches and clay sculpture. Some of her art is inspired by books that she likes. She says her grandparents have influenced her work. She also said, “All the artists on the ranch have been an influence.” Lyra is a senior at CDO High School. She plans on going to college after graduation, either to the University of Arizona or maybe out of state. She plans on studying Medicine or Biology in the genetics field. She will also continue to work at her art.

The exhibit runs until the end of July. Both of these young ladies are not only intelligent but are talented artists. No matter what they choose, they will succeed in their endeavors. Congratulations, Ladies!