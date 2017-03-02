Talking Trash! Kearny residents to have new trash service

The Kearny Town Council talked a lot of trash at their recent meeting.

Not trash in a trashy way but rather how to further cover the costs of providing trash and refuse services for the residents of Kearny. After a brief presentation by Town Manager Anna Flores the council discussed their options for providing trash services. After much discussion the council voted to contract Right Away Disposal from Apache Junction to provide the trash services.

Currently the Town operates their own trash collection services. This service has started to run at a budget deficit due to increasing costs of repairs to the trash truck, rising dump fees, insurance and pay roll costs. The life of a trash truck is around seven years and the town would possibly need to look to purchase a new truck, which would of further added to a audit deficit.

Kearny residents will not see an increase in trash fees. Residents will receive a refuse container and a recyclable container. Residents of Kearny will now have curbside recycling. In addition to the weekly service, residents will also have the option for a once a month bulk pickup. Right Away Disposal and the Town of Kearny will be sending out official communication about the new procedures for trash disposal and RAD will have an information booth at Pioneer Days. The new service will begin on April 20.

In other business the council approved changes to the speed bump policy, approved the purchase of a new ambulance and approved housekeeping agenda items for the upcoming Little League season and Pioneer Day street closures.