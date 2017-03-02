Talking Trash! Kearny residents to have new trash service

By | Posted March 2nd, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Town of Kearny

  The Kearny Town Council talked a lot of trash at their recent meeting.  

  Not trash in a trashy way but rather how to further cover the costs of providing trash and refuse services for the residents of Kearny.  After a brief presentation by Town Manager Anna Flores the council discussed their options for providing trash services. After much discussion the council voted to contract Right Away Disposal from Apache Junction to provide the trash services.  

  Currently the Town operates their own trash collection services. This service has started to run at a budget deficit due to increasing costs of repairs to the trash truck, rising dump fees, insurance and pay roll costs.  The life of a trash truck is around seven years and the town would possibly need to look to purchase a new truck, which would of further added to a audit deficit.

  Kearny residents will not see an increase in trash fees.  Residents will receive a refuse container and a recyclable container.  Residents of Kearny will now have curbside recycling.  In addition to the weekly service, residents will also have the option for a once a month bulk pickup.  Right Away Disposal and the Town of Kearny will be sending out official communication about the new procedures for trash disposal and RAD will have an information booth at Pioneer Days.  The new service will begin on April 20.

  In other business the council approved changes to the speed bump policy, approved the purchase of a new ambulance and approved housekeeping agenda items for the upcoming Little League season and Pioneer Day street closures. 

Mila Besich-Lira (304 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    State Route 77 blasting project to continue through end of April

    March 3rd, 2017
    by

    Daytime full closures, lane restrictions in place Mondays through Thursdays PHOENIX ‒ A safety project to remove overhanging rock along […]

    Kearny artist finds beauty in the small details

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

      Jennifer Cude is a local artist living in Kearny, AZ. But “artist” is only a fraction of the titles she’s […]

    Frances Amparano brings home the gold

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

      On Feb. 18 and 19, 2017, the Senior Olympics Track & Field events were held in Phoenix, Arizona.  Mammoth resident, […]

    Sunny & 77: New restaurant in Mammoth promises a good old fashioned great meal

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

      Are you in the mood for a hotdog, hamburger or even good old fashioned ice cream? Are you looking to […]

  • Additional Stories

    Copper Basin Women’s Expo draws wonderfully creative women

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

      The 7th annual Women’s Expo, hosted by the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce, was in full swing Saturday, Feb. 25, […]

    Town of Kearny residents work on General Plan

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

      The State of Arizona requires local municipalities to maintain a plan for development and community growth. These plans are required […]

    Gila County recognizes employees with service awards

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

      Gila County recognized 87 employees during its annual service awards presentation at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.  […]

    Ray Baseball off to Fast Start

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

    The Ray baseball team started its season with a 2 – 0 record after wins against San Manuel and Duncan […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger