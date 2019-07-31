Supervisor Rios’s office spearheads clean up of Dudleyville Gun Range

July 31st, 2019

The gun range in Dudleyville. Before (left) and after (right) the cleanup.

   Last month concerned citizens reached out to Supervisor Pete Rios about the poor conditions of the Dudleyville gun range. 

  The land had been used for illegal dumping, which created an eyesore of broken appliances, household debris and other waste material. Although the property is owned by the State Land Department, Supervisor Rios recognized the importance of caring for the “peoples’ land” and accepted the challenge.

  Supervisor Rios created an interdepartmental team to address the needs. In partnership with Public Works, Pinal County Environmental Services worked with State Land in receiving permission for right of entry and created a team to clean up the land. The Sheriff’s Office was also a willing participant in achieving success for this project. The land has been cleared by Pinal County and restored to its natural beauty.

  For more information regarding free disposal days, call Pinal County Environmental Services at 520-866-6685.

  Supervisor Rios reminds residents that there are other options to illegally dumping trash.

  His office, in conjunction with the Pinal County Public Works department, continues to offer District 1 residents free landfill vouchers in eastern Pinal County. The voucher program was initiated to help residents with waste disposal costs and reduce the amount of illegal and wildcat dumping in the desert.

  In 2018, a total of 5,223 vouchers were issued, but only 2,983 of those vouchers were redeemed.

  Supervisor Rios encourages local residents to take advantage of the voucher program and help keep yards free from bulk-trash, reduce fire danger and help keep our deserts debris-free.

  Several simple rules apply:

• Three vouchers are issued to Pinal County residents for their primary residence only

• You must provide a current utility bill with your name and service address imprinted to verify proof of residency and it must be dated within the last 60 days

• Vouchers are only valid for the current calendar year

• You may redeem the vouchers at the Dudleyville landfill or the Oracle transfer station

• Each voucher allows for disposal of one truck load (750 lbs) of residential debris at Oracle and three cu. yds. at the Dudleyville Landfill for no charge

  You may obtain a voucher at Pinal County Board of Supervisors office (or email a valid utility receipt and vouchers will be mailed to you). Supervisor Rios’ office is located at: 118 Catalina Ave., Mammoth, AZ 85618

  For more information regarding the waste voucher program please contact Rios’ office at 520-866-7830 or 520-487-2941.

