Superior Unified School District recognizes students for passing AZ Merit Testing

Parents and kids were the VIPs at the SUSD’s AZ Merit Dinner.

Over the summer, parents and students at the Superior Unified School District received their AZ Merit Test scores. The test taken each spring is what measures the academic progress of students starting in third grade.

In 2019, many of the students in Superior scored proficient or highly proficient on the tests. To recognize their progress and their academic achievements the faculty and staff treated the student and their families to a recognition dinner, making the student and the parents the VIP guests of honor.

Superior Superintendent Stephen Estatico, welcomed the students and their families. He congratulated them on their academic success. He explained that growth on these tests are important to school as the letter grades given by the state are partially measured by the the student test scores. He thanked the teachers and staff for going the extra mile. Due to the improved scores, the John F. Kennedy and Superior Junior Senior High earned C’s on their recent letter grades.

Teachers and administrators lined the red carpet entry and cheered and greeted each family enthusiastically and then they were ushered over to a special photo booth. Teachers and staff prepared and served the meals to the students and their families.

The students recognized were: Anastasica Addington, Lawrence Armenta, Armanda Baca, Rohan Bailey, Lesette Bogenschutz, Reyes Bribiescas, *Danika Bryant, *Brayden Clary, Paul Cox, Claudia Delgado, McKenna Duarte, Ryland Duarte, Anjoneette Fernandez, Lilianna Fritz, *Krista Jo Gomez, *Kaleb Griswold,*Leticia Hernandez, Queenie Hing, *Lily Holmes, Caitlynne Hupcik Griswold, Dominwue Karls, Chanel Lopez, *Savannah Magallanez, Sussan Mancinas, Luis Martinez, Fernanda Martinez Garcia, Isaiah Mendez, Richard Montgomery, Mariza Montano, Nicholas Montano, Adam Navarrette, *Lily Navarro-Page, Aubreanna Nunez, *Jasmin Ortega, Matthew Perez, Jalyssa Perez, Aubryana Preciado, Antonio Ramirez, *Brandon Ramirez, Kase Rideau, Isabel Rivas, Mary Martha Salter, *Destiny Sinteral, Jaslynn Smith, Nathan Taylor, *John Tomerlin, Kadynce Toner, *Isaiah Torres, Elizabeth Valdez, *Dylan Van Gorp, Devyn White, and *Barbara Ybarra.

*Denotes that the student was proficient in both the Math and Language Arts components of the test.

Red Bear Outfitters and the Superior High School Culinary Class assisted with food preparation.

AZ Merit Scholars

