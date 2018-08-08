Superior Unified School District goes back to school

Parents, teachers, students and staff arrived prepared and energetic for the 2018-19 school year on Aug. 1.

The week ended with the Meet the Team night for the Superior Panther football team and a Back to School bash hosted by the Town of Superior Youth Council at the pool. Arizona Youth Partnership along with Pinal County Probation and the Superior Optimist Club donated school supplies that were given out during the event. Red Bear Outfitters helped to prepare hamburgers and hot dogs for those attending the Meet the Team Night.

School administration and teachers worked throughout the summer to develop and implement a stronger strategy to strengthen the school and work towards long term school improvement. One of those changes includes the weekly late start days on Wednesdays. This schedule change means that teachers and staff will have collaboration time to work together and analyze important data to help students succeed in their classes.

During the school board meeting the evening of Aug. 1, the board was presented with a certificate that the Superior High School once again was awarded their North Central Accreditation. The school has been accredited for 88 years. The NCA accreditation is important as it certifies that the coursed offered at the high school will be recognized by higher education institutions and trade schools.