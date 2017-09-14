Superior top cop and firefighter named by VFW

September 14th, 2017

Firefighter Christopher Villaverde and Officer Christian Ensley. Photo courtesy of Tom Spridgen.

Last week, the Superior VFW Post 3584 presented the Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year awards to Firefighter Christopher Villaverde and Officer Christian Ensley.

