Superior to resurface Stone Ave.

Posted June 11th, 2020

Map for Stone resurfacing

  The Town of Superior is seeking residents’ cooperation on the pavement resurfacing project on Stone Avenue. Construction will begin on June 14 and continue through June 16, 2020. 

  Town officials are asking that residents please do not park cars on the street during this period to facilitate the project.

  “It takes 24 hours for the asphalt to cool down and “freeze,” therefore, please minimize the driving on Stone Avenue during the two days of paving. The road that we are building is for your use, so please be thoughtful,” town officials said.

