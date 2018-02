Last week, students from John F. Kennedy Elementary School and Superior Jr. High School took part in the Superior Unified School District Spelling Bee.

The winners were: First Place – Lily Holmes (third grade); Second Place – JP Tomerlin (sixth); Third Place – Ryland Duarte (third); and Forth Place/Alternate Lesette Bogenschutz (fourth).

The kids were in Casa Grande last week for the Pinal County Spelling Bee. A girl from San Tan Valley took top honors.