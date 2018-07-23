Superior School Board approves 10% raises for teachers in 2018-19

On July 11th, 2018, the Superior Governing Board voted to raise teacher pay 10% across the adopted salary schedule for the 2018/2019 school year. This will increase salaries $3000.00-$5,000 per teacher depending on education and years of experience.

Superior Teachers also average $7,000 a year in 301 pay for performance monies.

In addition all classified employees received a $.50/hour wage increase.

Superintendent Steve Estatico stated this was the first step for increasing our salaries and making Superior not only more competitive for teacher recruitment but rewarding our hard-working staff as well.