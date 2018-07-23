Superior School Board approves 10% raises for teachers in 2018-19

By | Posted July 23rd, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Once a Panther, Always a Panther

On July 11th, 2018, the Superior Governing Board voted to raise teacher pay 10% across the adopted salary schedule for the 2018/2019 school year. This will increase salaries $3000.00-$5,000 per teacher depending on education and years of experience.

Superior Teachers also average $7,000 a year in 301 pay for performance monies.

In addition all classified employees received a $.50/hour wage increase.

Superintendent Steve Estatico stated this was the first step for increasing our salaries and making Superior not only more competitive for teacher recruitment but rewarding our hard-working staff as well.   

Staff (4774 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Panthers are popular preseason pick to win 1A State Title

    July 25th, 2018
    by

      Football teams across the state began practices earlier this week with just over three weeks until the start of […]

    Oracle Fire Board swears in new member, welcomes new firefighter and honors Don Hartman award winner

    July 25th, 2018
    by

      A new Governing Board member was sworn in at the Oracle Fire District meeting on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. […]

    Local Knights of Columbus honor Carniceria Rancheros owner Louis Lopez

    July 25th, 2018
    by

       At 33 years old, Louis Lopez has experience and wisdom beyond his age.  The owner of Carniceria Rancheros in […]

    Friday Night Lights: 2018 Copper Corridor High School Football Schedule

    July 25th, 2018
    by

      Three of the four teams in the Copper Corridor will open their seasons on Aug. 17, while the other […]

  • Additional Stories

    College for Kids: Anatomy of Fun

    July 25th, 2018
    by

      The kids involved in the Central Arizona College for Kids program were treated to an afternoon of cool fun […]

    Rural by Choice: Movies filmed in Superior

    July 25th, 2018
    by

        The town of Superior has quite a history with the film industry. Some popular motion pictures and television […]

    Rep. Tom O’Halleran to visit Superior

    July 25th, 2018
    by

      Representative Tom O’Halleran, Congressional District One will be visiting the Superior Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.  He […]

    Pinal County Attorney’s Office has gone to the dogs

    July 25th, 2018
    by

      Recently, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office began production on a video featuring the newest member of their staff, Pilot: […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger