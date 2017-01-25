Superior residents open their homes for Ninth Annual Home Tour

This weekend, the doors to Superior are open to all who want to learn about our community and have a great time. The doors to the Town, as well as doors to several homes and buildings, are wide open for the ninth annual Home and Building Tour.

You’ll see an eclectic assortment of renovated homes, chock full of color, décor and great low cost ideas. Wonder what businesses used to be in our old buildings on Main St? You’ll see that and more at this fun event.

In addition to the tour, enjoy a first class Antique Show at the restored Magma Club, the community center in past years. Galleries and one of a kind shops will delight you.

Wyatt Earp presents “A Life on the Frontier” and Steve Gerlich, US Forest Service, will share stories about the legendary Mattie Earp and Big Nose Kate.

Stop by the Town Hall to see what’s in the future for Superior. The Town of Superior will be showing the train robbery sequence of “How the West was Won” the 1962 movie filmed outside of Superior throughout the day during the Home Tour event weekend. The movie will be played at the Superior Town Hall Auditorium AKA the Council Chamber. The showings will start at 9 a.m. and be playing continually through Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m. when they will play the full digitally remastered movie. There will be no charge for this showing.

The famous Mata Ortiz potters from Mexico will be crafting and selling their wares. Join a group for a guided hike or relax and enjoy live music. Take a peek behind the Main St buildings to see our painting project in progress.

As a bonus for all ticket holders – receive 2 for 1 passes to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum and the Renaissance Festival. The Home Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $14, good for both days. Tour begins at the Chamber of Commerce building, 165 W. Main St., Superior. Call 520-689-0200 for more information.

9th ANNUAL SUPERIOR HOME AND BUILDING TOUR SCHEDULE

Sat. Jan 28th

7:00 – 10:00 Pancake breakfast at the VFW – 405 W Main St.

9:00 – 5:00 Home tours throughout the Town. Tour begins at 165 W Main St.

Antique show opens at the Magma Club. East end of Main St.

Mata Ortiz Potters from Mexico on Main St. Food vendors on Main St

10:00 – noon David Martinez plays soft music – Magma Club veranda

11:00 Hike to Queen Creek Tunnel with LOST steward Bill Vogler (4 miles RT, medium

difficulty, Meet at the Chamber building – 165 W Main)

11:00 Mata Ortiz potters fire pottery (weather permitting) on Main St

11:30 Mayor and Town Manager talk about Superior’s past, present and future.

Town Hall. 199 N Lobb

12:00 – 2:00 Farkel Frump plays guitar and sings at the Magma Club

12:00 – 5:00 Light refreshments and relaxation at the Magma Club

1:00 Mayor and Town Manager talk about Superior’s past, present and future.

Town Hall. 199 N Lobb

2:00 Wyatt Earp performs “A Life on the Frontier” – Chamber Bldg – 165 W Main

2:00 – 4:00 Steve Holmquist plays guitar and sings at the Magma Club

3:00 Mata Ortiz potters fire pottery (weather permitting) on Main St



Sun. Jan 29th

8:00 – 10:00 Pancake breakfast at the VFW – 405 W Main St

9:00 – 4:00 Home Tours throughout the Town. Begins at 165 W Main St.

Antique Show – Magma Club. East end of Main St

Mata Ortiz potters from Mexico on Main St. Food vendors on Main St

10:00 – 12:00 David Martinez plays soft music at the Magma Club

11:00 Hike to Queen Creek Tunnel with LOST steward Bill Vogler (4 miles RT, medium

difficulty, meet at the Chamber building – 165 W Main)

12:00 Mayor and Town Manager talk about Superior’s past, present and future.

Town Hall. 199 N Lobb

12:00 – 4:00 Light refreshments and relaxation at the Magma Club

12:00 – 2:00 Interpolacion – Ed and Hermaline – play Alto Sax and Classical Guitar – Magma

Club



1:00 Steve Gerlich, US Forest Service, shares stories about two legendary ladies,

Mattie Earp and Big Nose Kate. Chamber Bldg., 165 W Main St.



2:00 – 4:00 Larry and Cheryl Pepin – Country Classics at the Magma Club

2:30 Mata Ortiz Potters fire pottery (weather permitting) on Main St.