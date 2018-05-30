Superior Police and Fire to take on State Champs Saturday at Little League Field

Join the Superior Police and Fire Departments for some good old fashioned community fun as they challenge the 2018 Superior High School Softball State Champions. The game will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Superior Little League Field..

Free hamburgers and hot dogs will be given away until they are gone.

The game is being held as part of ongoing community outreach efforts to allow the public to meet local police officers and emergency service responders. The event is co-sponsored by Save Money Market and the Town of Superior.