Superior PD to implement bicycle patrol

Folks in Superior and visitors during town events will soon see something new from the Superior Police Department – officers patrolling on bicycles.

The Superior Police Department has “broken ground” towards the creation and implementation of a Bicycle Patrol Unit. The Superior Police Department now has five bicycles that are equipped and marked as police bikes.

The Phoenix Police Department graciously supplied the department with patrol bicycles and equipment to make this happen. They have also offered to train and certify Superior officers.

The Town of Superior and the Superior Police Department would like to thank the Phoenix Police Department for their support and assistance.