Superior Optimists make special delivery to three graduating seniors

By | Posted May 21st, 2020 |

Jessica Castillo, left, and Tweedy Armitage, right, present a computer to Queen Hing.

Superior Optimist Club’s annual Honors Banquet may have had to be canceled due to COVID-19, but that does not keep them from honoring and awarding Superior High School seniors who have completed the requirements to receive a laptop. Optimists went out to the honorees’ homes and personally gave them their brand new HP laptops. Congratulations to Queenie Hing, Alondra Munoz-Ochoa, and Marlee Estatico. ‘We wish you the best in all that you do,’ the Optimists told the three young women. Certificate and medalists will receive their awards once the new school year begins. Stay safe and stay healthy.

  • Jessica Castillo, left, and Tweedy Armitage, right, present a computer to Marlee Estatico.
  • Jessica Castillo, left, and Tweedy Armitage, right, present a computer to Alondra Munoz-Ochoa.
