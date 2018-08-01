Superior Optimist Club’s Magma Royale set for Saturday

If you haven’t attended the Superior Optimist Club Magma Royale event, you may have missed one of the most lively and fun parties in Superior.

The first Saturday in August, the Magma Club located at 34 Kumpke Court, transforms into a high rollers gaming hall, with a lavish banquet of appetizers complete with friendly bartenders to keep everyone hydrated and “libated”. This year, the theme is an old west saloon theme.

“We expect that there will be a few characters in costume this year to add to the ambiance,” explained JoAnn Besich, treasurer of the Superior Optimist Club.

The Superior Optimist Club has served the Town of Superior since 2004, the club was founded and incorporated in August so this event also serves as their anniversary party. Magma Royale is the primary fundraiser to fund the Honor Roll Banquet and Miracle on Main Street events. This year the club anticipates awarding eight laptop computers to the Class of 2019.

“The stakes are high at this event, to fund the laptop awards and all of our other activities throughout the year,” said Besich.

Jessica Castillo, Club President, shared that the event features casino style games and a silent auction. She assured us that the dealer play fair and are helpful to those who might be a little shy to play the games.

“The overall success of this event is attributed to the generosity of our sponsors and those who donate prizes and auction items. We couldn’t do this without their support,” she said.

“We have many great prizes this year, including four tickets to Cardinals Pre-Season football game against the Denver Broncos, a ride on the Verde Valley Railroad, a carload pass to Bearizona and many other great art pieces and gift certificates,” said Tweedy Armitage, Secretary of the Optimist Club.

There will be live auction during the event, event goers can bid on an underground tour at the Resolution Copper Mine. The club will also be drawing the winner of their Cardinals ticket raffle that night.

Tickets are still available for the event are still available, the cost is $25 and includes $50 in Magma Royale Money, a drink coupon and appetizers all night. To purchase your tickets, please contact JoAnn Besich at 520-827-0592 or you may purchase tickets at the door. Space is limited and the tickets are selling fast.