Superior Optimist Club’s Magma Royale set for Saturday

By | Posted August 1st, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Fun from last year’s Magma Royale. Have you got your tickets yet?

  If you haven’t attended the Superior Optimist Club Magma Royale event, you may have missed one of the most lively and fun parties in Superior. 

  The first Saturday in August, the Magma Club located at 34 Kumpke Court, transforms into a high rollers gaming hall, with a lavish banquet of appetizers complete with friendly bartenders to keep everyone hydrated and “libated”.  This year, the theme is an old west saloon theme.

  “We expect that there will be a few characters in costume this year to add to the ambiance,” explained JoAnn Besich, treasurer of the Superior Optimist Club.

  The Superior Optimist Club has served the Town of Superior since 2004, the club was founded and incorporated in August so this event also serves as their anniversary party. Magma Royale is the primary fundraiser to fund the Honor Roll Banquet and Miracle on Main Street events.  This year the club anticipates awarding eight laptop computers to the Class of 2019. 

  “The stakes are high at this event, to fund the laptop awards and all of our other activities throughout the year,” said Besich.

  Jessica Castillo, Club President, shared that the event features casino style games and a silent auction.  She assured us that the dealer play fair and are helpful to those who might be a little shy to play the games. 

  “The overall success of this event is attributed to the generosity of our sponsors and those who donate prizes and auction items.  We couldn’t do this without their support,” she said.

  “We have many great prizes this year, including four tickets to Cardinals Pre-Season football game against the Denver Broncos, a ride on the Verde Valley Railroad, a carload pass to Bearizona and many other great art pieces and gift certificates,” said Tweedy Armitage, Secretary of the Optimist Club. 

  There will be live auction during the event, event goers can bid on an underground tour at the Resolution Copper Mine.  The club will also be drawing the winner of their Cardinals ticket raffle that night.

  Tickets are still available for the event are still available, the cost is $25 and includes $50 in Magma Royale Money, a drink coupon and appetizers all night.  To purchase your tickets, please contact JoAnn Besich at 520-827-0592 or you may purchase tickets at the door. Space is limited and the tickets are selling fast.

Mila Besich-Lira (430 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Resolution Copper to remove hazardous materials from West Plant

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    Abatement work from historic mining activity enters next phase  Superior, Ariz. — (July 27, 2018) As part of the ongoing […]

    Oracle Firewise presents AED to Living Word Chapel

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      On Wednesday July 25, 2018, Oracle Firewise donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the Living Word Chapel. Mary […]

    Kearny Elks helping schools with donation for supplies

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      The Kearny Elks Lodge recently donated a total of $750 to local elementary schools in Kearny, Superior, and Hayden-Winkelman. Past […]

    Nora Miramon retires from Town of Superior after more than a decade of service

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      Nora Miramon has been a friendly face at the Superior Town Hall for 12 years.  In 2006 she was […]

  • Additional Stories

    Superior Mayor’s Minute: Clean Up on Aisle 9 … Progress Made

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    This update will be a little longer than a minute to read. It has been a long while since I […]

    Arizona State Land Department to close Desert Wells Multi-Use Area Aug. 1 for up to 90 days for reconstruction of entryway, parking area

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    PHOENIX – To improve access and parking, reconstruction at the Desert Wells Multi-Use Area requires the popular off-highway-vehicle riding area to be […]

    First Things First: Using technology to advance toddler and preschooler learning

    August 1st, 2018
    by

    SAN MANUEL  (July 25, 2018) – For families of babies, toddlers and preschoolers, saying no screen time is easier said […]

    Pinal County helping pave the way to Oracle’s Zipline Adventures

    August 1st, 2018
    by

      It’s going to be easier to get to Arizona Zipline Adventures near Oracle thanks to a soon- to-be-completed $245,000 […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger