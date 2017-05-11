Superior Optimist Club hosts annual Honor Roll Banquet

The Superior Optimist Club hosted its 13th annual Honor Roll Banquet last week. The annual Honor Roll Banquet is a community tradition that began decades ago by the former Beta Sigma Phi club. The banquet is an event that recognizes 8th graders through High School Seniors who have made the honor roll three consecutive quarters during the year.

For every consecutive year that a student earns the honor roll the first three quarters they earn a different award. Eighth graders start out with a certificate; Freshman who meet the qualifications receive a bronze medal; Sophomores a silver medal; and Juniors receive a gold medal. The crowning moment of the evening is the awarding of laptop computers to the Seniors who have earned the honor roll for five straight years. This year the club awarded five laptops to: Nicolaus Gage Cruz, Eleanna Ybarra, Dominic Perea, Allison Martinez and Maribel Castro.

The club has been awarding laptop computers since 2008. Prior to laptops, high school Seniors earned a trophy.

“We wanted to give our students something they could use into their future,” explained Jessica Castillo, President of the Superior Optimist Club. Since 2008 the club has awarded over 45 lap top computers.

The club hosts a full service banquet, free of charge to the students and their parents. This year’s menu was a steak dinner prepared by the Superior Red Bear Outfitters. The club also invites guest speakers to the ceremony. This year, the laptop success story speaker was Angelina Serrano. She encouraged students not be afraid of failing. She shared her stories of struggles through her college years and how losing her dad at a young age affected her. Serrano was one of the first laptop recipients when she graduated.

Superior Town Councilmember Bruce Armitage was the key note speaker. In his key note speech, he used an analogy of a poker game. He shared his life experiences and challenges on becoming an air traffic controller, a career he eventually retired from. You can watch both inspirational videos on the Superior Optimist Club Blog.

Earning certificates this year were: Matthew Diaz-Gonzalez, McKenna Duarte, Leanna Hughes, Jasmine Lopez, Adam Navarrette, Aubreanna Nunez, Jalen Oatis, Matthew Perez, Andrew Pina, Delores Ramirez, Malayza Rogers, Angelica Ochoa, Jewel Meza, Korrina Romero, Amber Alonzo, Casandra Drennan, Sivanna Lopez, Austin Navarrette, Steven Denogean.

Bronze medal: DeAndrian Bogenschutz, Queenie Hing, Alondra Munoz-Ochoa, Maria Elena Banda, Joseph Diaz-Gonzalez, Marlee Estatico.

Silver Medal recipients: Jared Moreno, Cedric Mendoza, Makayla Martinez, Brandon Martinez, Marisa Estatico, Augustine-Lou Hing, Kassandra Baltierra, Danielle Lopez, Kalli Howell, Kale Major.

Gold Medal recipients: Gabby Hernandez, Yuvithzia Romero, Tatianna Babino, Victoria Juarez, Yasmine Rangel-Velazquez, Matthew Hernandez, Analysse Jaurez, Naomi Bo-Hing, Ashley Lira and Robert Soto.

Each year the Superior Optimist Club hosts a variety of fundraisers including their annual Magma Royale Casino night to raise the funds for this and other important community events. The 2017 Magma Royale is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5.